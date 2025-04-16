Tesla reportedly suspended Cybercab and Semi parts order amid tariff war: Reuters

In a new report that cites people with “direct knowledge,” Tesla has apparently suspended a parts order for both the Cybercab and Semi that was set to come from China as a result of the tariff war between the country and the U.S.

Reuters reported this morning that the move was made as the 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods was raised to 145 percent. The report states that Tesla was “ready to absorb the additional costs when Trump imposed the 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods, but could not do so when the tariff went beyond that.”

This left Tesla in a situation where it had to make a decision, and ultimately chose to suspend shipping plans as a result.

Tesla, nor its CEO, Elon Musk, has responded to the report, so it is not known whether it has been confirmed. Tesla does not have a dedicated press relations division.

However, if it is true, Tesla would likely feel some repercussions from the parts delay for Cybercab, which it planned to launch in June with the start of a robotaxi ride-hailing platform in the City of Austin.

It is worth mentioning that this will not derail the plans completely, as the Model 3 and Model Y were also targeted to be a part of this initial rollout.

As far as the Semi, volume production is set to begin in early 2026. The first builds of the Semi’s high-volume design are slated to roll off production lines in Nevada late this year.

Tesla has responded to the tariffs in several ways, including halting the delivery of its Model S and Model X vehicles in China as the country imposed a 125 percent tariff as a retaliation against the United States.

It is no secret that Tesla is being impacted by the tariff situation, and Musk has been transparent about that. However, it is unknown whether it will begin to impact the company’s future projects, like the Semi and Cybercab.