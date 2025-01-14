Chinese researchers “hunt” Starlink satellites in simulation: report

By

Chinese researchers, taking cues from whale hunting behaviors, have simulated how they might approach and “hunt” SpaceX’s Starlink satellites that are already in orbit.

The researchers’ paper, which was peer-reviewed, was published in the Chinese academic journal Systems Engineering and Electronics earlier this month.

The news:

A team from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics has published a study simulating how 99 Chinese satellites could track and approach nearly 1,400 Starlink satellites within 12 hours using tech like lasers for tracking or other operations, as noted in a South China Morning Post report.

Wu Yunhua, director of the aerospace control department at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, mentioned Starlink’s potential as a military asset.

“The potential military application value of the Starlink mega constellation has been highlighted in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In recent years, the militarization of space has intensified, posing a significant threat to China’s space security. It is particularly important to track and monitor its operational status,” Wu’s team wrote.

SpaceX has launched over 6,700 Starlink satellites.

The details:

The Chinese team’s simulation was based on complex orbital calculations to ensure effective and safe satellite interactions.

The researchers developed a new binary AI algorithm inspired by whale behavior to “hunt” Starlink satellites.

The technique drew inspiration from how whales work together to channel fish into their mouths in expansive waters. This allows whales to conserve energy.

The researchers claim their method allows for rapid strategy formulation, with plans computed in under two minutes from a ground control center.

Between the lines:

Wu has a history of significant contributions to space technology, previously receiving the National Defence Science and Technology Progress Award.

As per the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics website, the projects Wu has led have received funding from the Chinese government and military, totaling over 16 million yuan ($2.2 million).

Both Nanjing University and Harbin Institute of Technology are involved in the research. Interestingly enough, both are under U.S. sanctions for their roles in military tech.

