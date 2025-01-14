Tesla stock climbs after Morgan Stanley’s $800 Bull Case

By

Tesla stock is climbing up on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, after Morgan Stanely predicted an $800 bull case for the company.

According to Barron’s, TSLA shares gained 2.3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading. Meanwhile, in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, Tesla’s stock was up by 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently raised Tesla’s price target from $400 to $430. They also forecasted an $800 bull case scenario for Tesla based on its robotaxi potential.

The investment bank predicts Tesla’s global fleet will cover more than 1 billion miles daily by 2030. By 2040, Morgan Stanley estimates that a Tesla robotaxi fleet of 7.5 million vehicles would generate $1.46 in revenue per passenger mile with a 29% EBITDA margin.

