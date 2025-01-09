By

After providing services to areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, SpaceX now offers free Starlink terminals to regions hit by the devastating fire in Los Angeles.

According to Fox 11 News, SpaceX’s Starlink was the only reason they could broadcast news from the areas affected by the fire in LA. At this point, Starlink has been able to help people worldwide who are impacted by natural disasters and war.



SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in LA tomorrow morning https://t.co/hm4k3hAmq2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2025

As of this writing, the LA blaze has reportedly burned over 2,000 structures, resulting in 5 deaths. A new fire reportedly hit Hollywood Hills.

SpaceX has built its Starlink terminals with the idea that it would be helpful to people in times of need. Recently, a Starlink owner shared a photo of his Starlink terminal after Cyclone Chido hit his roof in Mayotte.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

SpaceX’s Starlink tackles fire after storms