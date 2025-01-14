Tesla China sees 7,800 new vehicle registrations in 2025’s second week

By

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations rose in the previous week, though the volume of the company’s registrations suggests that the electric vehicle maker is likely focusing on exporting vehicles to foreign markets.

The results:

During the week of January 6-12, 2025, Tesla China saw 7,800 new vehicle registrations.

For comparison, Tesla China saw 5,500 registrations in the week of December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

This suggests that Tesla China saw a 41.82% week-over-week rise in new vehicle registrations.

Two weeks into 2025, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are up +25.5% year-over-year, as per industry watchers.

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures in China, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations.

Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely and shared by industry watchers, and even some automakers like Li Auto.

In China, 7.8k Tesla insurance registrations were reported for the week of January 6 to 12. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +29.3% QoQ, +25.5% YoY and -25.7% vs. the best quarter after 2 weeks. Highest week of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/FcYG1iR4Li — Roland Pircher (@piloly) January 14, 2025

Tesla China numbers:

Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed that Tesla China sold 93,766 vehicles wholesale in December 2024.

From this number, 82,927 were sold in China and 10,839 were exported abroad.

Tesla China is also estimated to have sold 196,900 vehicles domestically in Q4 2024, as per estimates from CNEV Post.

Tesla China’s latest news drivers:

Tesla China has announced the launch of the updated Tesla Model Y.

The new vehicle features a completely revamped exterior with a more aggressive front end and an indirect light bar at the rear, as well as a fully revamped interior.

Tesla China currently lists two Model Y variants for now, called the “Launch Series.”

Tesla China’s official website estimates first deliveries of the new Model Y to start in March.

Other markets such as the Philippines, which are supplied by Giga Shanghai, are expected to receive the updated vehicle about April.

Tesla Philippines has confirmed that existing orders for the Model Y classic will be automatically updated to the updated Model Y “Juniper.”

Deep Blue Metallic Model Y orders will also be automatically shifted to Tesla’s new Glacier Blue color.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sees 7,800 new vehicle registrations in 2025’s second week