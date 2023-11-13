EG Group taps Tesla to aid European EV charger rollout

By

In a move to bolster Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, British petrol station operator EG Group has announced plans to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast charging units. The announcement was made on Monday.

EG Group noted that it was looking to expand its electric vehicle charging network from its current 600+ units to over 20,000. Considering these ambitious goals, the decision to tap Telsa’s ultra-fast chargers makes perfect sense. Tesla’s Superchargers, after all, are among the most reliable and expansive networks in the market today.

As noted in a report from The Business Desk, the ultra-fast Tesla chargers would be operating on an open network basis. This suggests that all EV drivers would be able to access rapid chargers regardless of the type of electric car they drive. The chargers will also support the Plug and Charge protocol, which makes payments very simple.

Zuber Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group, stated that the Tesla deal is a big milestone for the company’s efforts to provide a reliable charging infrastructure to consumers.

“Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us. It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG.

“Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology. This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to net zero,” Issa said.

Imraan Patel, chief strategy and business officer of EG Group, noted that the Tesla deal is a key part of the company’s efforts to reach its sustainability goals.

“Our aim is to deliver a three-pronged strategy to help us reach our energy transition goals. These include EV charging, supporting alternative forms of vehicular fuel, and broader carbon reduction, all of which are central to our strategy of helping the world transition to a lower carbon future.

“We have made significant progress to date on EV charging, with more than 600 chargers across 189 sites already deployed and a pipeline prepared with an ambition for evpoint to roll out more than 20,000 chargers across c.3,600 of our own sites over time with opportunities across third party locations also being pursued,” Patel said.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of Charging Infrastructure, was also optimistic about the deal.

“The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla. For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group, and other leaders in the space,” Tinucci said.

