SAIC-GM strikes deal with Tesla for Supercharger Network access in China

SAIC-GM, a joint venture between SAIC Motor and General Motors, has announced that it will be partnering with Tesla for Supercharger Network access by the end of 2023. This will make SAIC-GM the first automotive brand in China to partner with Tesla for access to the Supercharger Network.

The partnership will allow owners of Cadillac and Buick all-electric vehicles that are built on the Ultium platform to access Tesla’s Supercharger and destination charging stations. As per a statement from SAIC-GM, owners of Cadillac and Buick EVs would be able to look up available Tesla Superchargers through their mobile apps.

Tesla’s charging network in China currently includes more than 1,800 Supercharger stations with 11,000 Supercharger stalls. Tesla China also operates over 700 destination charging stations with over 2,000 chargers. That’s a pretty good number of chargers that could help support SAIC-GM’s electric cars.

The Supercharger Network was previously exclusive to Tesla owners, but in April 2023, the electric vehicle maker noted that it was opening up its rapid charging network to other EV brands as part of a pilot program, as noted in a CNEV Post report. As per a post on WeChat, Tesla initially opened up 10 Supercharger stations and 120 destination charging stations for non-Tesla models.

It should be noted that SAIC-GM’s Tesla Supercharger deal is not the only initiative being pursued by the joint venture to ensure that its electric cars are properly supported. SAIC-GM is also building its own charging network, which currently has 52 charging stations with 246 charging piles. SAIC-GM has also struck deals with six other charging providers to access more than 500,000 chargers across China.

SAIC-GM’s approach is quite similar to General Motors’ strategy in the United States. Back in June, the veteran American automaker announced that it would be adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its electric vehicles starting in 2025. The Tesla Supercharger deal was well received, as it could provide owners of GM electric vehicles with an expansive and reliable rapid charging network.

