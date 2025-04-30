Elon Musk gets 96% negative media coverage, worse than Trump: report

An analysis from the Media Research Center (MRC) has determined something very interesting. While United States President Donald Trump received a notable amount of negative media coverage in his first 100 days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s media coverage was even worse.

The MRC’s findings were shared by FOX News in a recent report.

MRC’s Trump Findings

As per the MRC, evening newscasts on ABC, NBC, and CBS have hit Trump with 92% negative media coverage as he approached his 100th day in office. For its analysis, the MRC analyzed ABC’s “World News Tonight,” “NBC Nightly News” and “CBS Evening News” from January 20 through April 9. The watchdog group found 899 stories about Trump, 92.2% of which were negative and 7.8% of which were positive.

Researcher Rich Noyes, in a comment to FOX, stated that Trump’s media coverage this term has been more negative compared to his first term in 2016 so far. During his first term, using the same methodology, the MRC found that Trump was hit with just 89% negative media coverage from the same networks. For context, former President Joe Biden received 59% positive news media coverage in his first 100 days, the MRC noted. During the first 100 days of President Trump’s 2nd term 89% of the left wing legacy coverage of @HHSGov Secretary @RobertKennedyJr was negative



96% coverage of @elonmusk was negative



And drumroll….

100% coverage of @PeteHegseth was negative pic.twitter.com/sgN87kx7QR— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 30, 2025

Musk Even Worse

While the negative media coverage about Donald Trump was already notable, it was still less negative than the media coverage received by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. As per the MRC, Elon Musk received a whopping 96% negative media coverage, which is quite notable considering that his links to the Trump administration are mostly through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

So far, the only Trump ally that received worse coverage than Musk was Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who received a unanimous 100% negative media coverage from ABC, NBC, and CBS evening newscasts. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his part, received 89% negative media coverage.

Musk’s Step Back

Musk is no stranger to negative media coverage, and so are his companies like Tesla. That being said, Musk stated during the Tesla Q1 2025 earnings call that he would be stepping back from DOGE’s day-to-day operations. Starting May, he would be spending more time at Tesla once more.

“I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly… I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the President would like me to do so and as long as it is useful. But starting next month, I’ll be allocating probably more of my time to Tesla,” Musk stated.