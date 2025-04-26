Anti-Elon Tesla sticker maker confirms some customers don’t disapprove of Musk

Amidst the ongoing controversies and campaigns against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Hawaii-based entrepreneur Matthew Hiller has made a killing. Hiller is the man behind some of the most popular anti-Elon Musk stickers that have been spotted in Teslas over the past months.

But in a recent comment to NPR, Hiller shared something rather interesting—some of his customers are purchasing stickers even if they do not necessarily disapprove of Elon Musk.

Business Boom

In a comment to NPR, Hiller, who also works at an aquarium in Hawaii, noted that he listed his first anti-Musk sticker in his online shop MadPufferStickers in 2023. The sticker read, “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy.” At the time, Hiller noted that Musk was “sort of becoming a bully and sort of pushing disinformation.” While Hiller actually considered buying his own Tesla in the past, Musk’s actions ended up disillusioning him from the company.

“I thought they were very cool. I liked the tech. I liked the fact that they were good for the environment… I mean, some things are more important than just tech, you know, like, I just don’t want to support someone who is so against who I am and what I believe. It was a choice and I didn’t want to be just confused for someone who supported him or agreed with him,” Hiller stated.

The entrepreneur’s sticker business saw a notable boost in recent months, especially following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Hiller has since expanded his sticker lineup, with popular ones like “Anti Elon Tesla Club,” “Elon is a dogebag,” and “Elon killed my resale value.” Hiller has sold about 70,000 stickers, magnets, and clings across his online shops on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble, and eBay so far.

Surprising Clientele

With his business rising, Hiller noted that he has received orders from across the globe, allowing him to reach sales of $100,000 in one month. This was no surprise as Musk has become a controversial figure, not just in the United States but in several countries across Europe as well. When Musk performed his controversial gesture in January alone, Hiller recorded 500 sales in one day.

Most surprisingly, however, some of Hiller’s customers may not necessarily disapprove of Elon Musk’s politics or his involvement with the Trump administration through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Hiller shared a transaction on his Etsy store to NPR, which involved a sticker that was ordered by a father to his son, who lived in Los Angeles.

“Occasionally, I get people on my Etsy store, they buy a sticker as a gift, and then they get to write a little note along with the gift to the recipient. And occasionally I read the notes and I see one that says like, ‘Happy birthday, from dad. This is to protect you on the mean streets of L.A.,’” Hiller noted.

The customer’s note is not surprising considering that Teslas have been subjected to a wave of vandalism attacks from people or activists who are critical of Elon Musk. The Tesla vandalism incidents, as well as Molotov and shooting attacks on Tesla stores, have been condemned by the Trump administration.

Not a Full-Time Gig

Despite his business boom, Hiller noted that he does not intend to leave his aquarium job yet, nor does he intend to sell stickers full-time. Thus, even if the Elon Musk controversies ended tomorrow, the entrepreneur noted that he would be fine.

“If it ended tomorrow, I’m totally fine. You know, I didn’t set out to do this. And it’s certainly not my business plan going forward. I mean, it’s not a really good business plan to bank on a billionaire just annoying people forever,” Hiller stated.