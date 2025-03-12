U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that violence targeted against Tesla stores and vehicles would be classified as domestic terrorism.

Trump explained his point at the White House when he selected a Tesla that his staff would be using.

Escalating Tesla Attacks

Amidst Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration and his overt political views, initiatives such as “Tesla Takedown” protests have become quite prolific. While some protests were generally peaceful and only involved groups of people holding demonstrations outside Tesla stores, some anti-Tesla/Musk individuals have evidently crossed the line.

This has resulted in numerous Tesla stores across the United States, and even abroad, being subjected to arson. A Supercharger station, which is valuable even for non-Tesla EV owners, was also set on fire. The Tesla Salem store was actually attacked by Molotov cocktails. Widespread vandalism incidents against Teslas have been reported, and a Cybertruck owner recently noted on social media that an anti-Tesla/Musk protester ended up physically hurting a passenger while his vehicle was being attacked. This is the guy that hit Amanda upside the head with the beads and shattered the B-Pillar glass trim. We are absolutely pressing charges. Unhinged hate and violence. He also berated the passengers and tried to break the windows and dent the truck. The latter which he failed to… https://t.co/FRlmkuJTap pic.twitter.com/xsOW8YJoha— Josh “Pappy” Hazel (@JEHazel75) March 7, 2025

Trump’s Warning

Trump was very direct in his warning to those who attack Tesla, though he also emphasized that he is all for protecting American companies like the NFL. Following was Trump’s response to a reporter who asked about calls to label attacks against Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism.

“I will do that. I’ll do it. I’m gonna stop them. We catch anybody doing it. Because they’re harming a great American company. You know, I’ve stuck up for the NFL. I’ve stuck up for a lot of American companies… I did a very big favor for the NFL. I do favors for all of them.

“When you hurt an American company, especially a company like this that supplies so many jobs that others are unable to do. When you do that, those people are gonna go through a big problem when we catch them. We have a lot of cameras up. We already know who some of them are, and we’re gonna catch them.

“And they’re bad guys. They’re the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities, the same garbage. Now we’re gonna catch them. And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re gonna catch you, and you’re gonna go through hell,” Trump noted. TRUMP: "I will label attacks on Tesla, $TSLA, dealerships as domestic terrorism…. We already know who some of them are, we are going to catch them." pic.twitter.com/gT32pw09K4— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 11, 2025

Not Going to Stop

In response to the U.S. President’s comments, a group claiming to organize the “Tesla Takedown” protests insisted on social media platform Bluesky that its actions have been peaceful, as noted in a Reuters report. The group also hinted that would not be scaling back its efforts against Tesla.

“Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism. They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed,” the group noted.