The FBI in Seattle is investigating the vandalism incidents affecting Tesla owners and store locations.

“FBI Seattle is aware of multiple recent incidents in Washington state related to vandalism of Tesla vehicles and is working with our partners, including ATF and local law enforcement agencies, to determine if federal crimes were committed. We are not able to provide additional details at this time but encourage anyone who has information to contact law enforcement,” noted the FBI’s Seattle office in a statement shared by King 5 local news.

Tesla vehicles and stores have been hit by a barrage of protests against Elon Musk and vandalism by people who disagree with Musk’s political activities. Tesla owners and locations in Seattle experience some of the worst cases of vandalism and violence from people angry with Elon Musk.

The most recent case of vandalism occurred on March 11, Tuesday night, when six Tesla Cybertrucks were spray painted with swastikas and profanity. The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating reports of the Tesla Cybertruck vandalism case.

Advertisement

🚨 Elon Musk now CONFIRMS Tesla will DOUBLE its yearly vehicle production figures in the U.S.



More jobs. More EVs. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QeJ6Apqofo— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 11, 2025

“We’re not interested in damaging vehicles or harming people or property. We are interested in taking down the stock price of Tesla so that we can send a clear message to Elon Musk and to Donald Trump,” noted Evan Stutton, who organized a “Tesla Takedown” protest in Seattle.

While protesters like Stutton may be peaceful, there is no denying that some people have taken things to the next level and decided on a different form of protest. And now, people other than Trump and Musk are being affected.

“For one, you’re hurting people that work a 9-5 job. I’ve worked very hard for this truck. This was my pride and joy,” commented a Jewish Cybertruck owner whose truck was painted with a swastika.

“You’re not hurting Elon, I already purchased the truck. You’re hurting people that work for a living, and that’s extremely wrong. You want to make a political statement? Go and protest in front of dealerships; that’s fine. That’s your right,” he said. “But to vandalize people’s property with hate symbols?” he said.