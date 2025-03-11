Tesla set to roll out two massive new features to Cybertruck

Tesla is set to roll out a couple of highly anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) features to the Cybertruck in the coming weeks, effectively putting the truck’s semi-automated driving capabilities on par with the company’s other vehicles.

Within the next 14 days, Tesla is set to roll out the ability to start FSD Supervised from park, according to a Tuesday report from Not a Tesla App citing unnamed sources at the company. The feature was initially launched on other vehicles in November as part FSD v13.2, letting drivers go from “park to park” by simply pressing and holding a start FSD button.

Additionally, while Tesla launched Actually Smart Summon in September 2024, the company is planning to launch the feature in the Cybertruck in the coming update, allowing drivers to summon their vehicles remotely over distances of up to 213 feet using the mobile app.

Along with the start from park FSD feature and Actually Smart Summon, the report also says that Tesla is looking to launch the system’s ability to reverse in the Cybertruck, enabling multi-point turns and other tight maneuvers that require reversing. Crucially, the update will also include an improved traffic controller, which should improve the accuracy of predictions, 3D position tracking, and overall evaluations of the environment, enabling faster decision-making and smoother operation.

While all of these updates are significant, the improved controller should make FSD in the Cybertruck as good as the software in other vehicles with HW4. In the past, the automaker has also said that it plans to debut a suite of new parking features, which will let drivers select whether the vehicle simply pulls over, or pulls into a parking spot or driveway.

Tesla has prioritized its other vehicles over the Cybertruck with FSD Supervised features since the electric vehicle (EV) launched. Although the Cybertruck was first debuted in November 2023, Tesla only launched FSD Supervised for the vehicle last September after months of anticipation.

In December 2023, Elon Musk explained that the Cybertruck was the “necessarily the lowest priority” for Tesla’s FSD Supervised rollout, due to it being much lower-volume than the company’s other vehicles—and especially around the time it was first released.