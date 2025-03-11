News
Tesla set to roll out two massive new features to Cybertruck
Cybertruck owners are about to see a few important improvements to FSD Supervised.
Tesla is set to roll out a couple of highly anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) features to the Cybertruck in the coming weeks, effectively putting the truck’s semi-automated driving capabilities on par with the company’s other vehicles.
Within the next 14 days, Tesla is set to roll out the ability to start FSD Supervised from park, according to a Tuesday report from Not a Tesla App citing unnamed sources at the company. The feature was initially launched on other vehicles in November as part FSD v13.2, letting drivers go from “park to park” by simply pressing and holding a start FSD button.
Additionally, while Tesla launched Actually Smart Summon in September 2024, the company is planning to launch the feature in the Cybertruck in the coming update, allowing drivers to summon their vehicles remotely over distances of up to 213 feet using the mobile app.
Along with the start from park FSD feature and Actually Smart Summon, the report also says that Tesla is looking to launch the system’s ability to reverse in the Cybertruck, enabling multi-point turns and other tight maneuvers that require reversing. Crucially, the update will also include an improved traffic controller, which should improve the accuracy of predictions, 3D position tracking, and overall evaluations of the environment, enabling faster decision-making and smoother operation.
READ MORE ON TESLA’S FSD SUPERVISED: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving faces a new hurdle in UK rollout plans
While all of these updates are significant, the improved controller should make FSD in the Cybertruck as good as the software in other vehicles with HW4. In the past, the automaker has also said that it plans to debut a suite of new parking features, which will let drivers select whether the vehicle simply pulls over, or pulls into a parking spot or driveway.
Tesla has prioritized its other vehicles over the Cybertruck with FSD Supervised features since the electric vehicle (EV) launched. Although the Cybertruck was first debuted in November 2023, Tesla only launched FSD Supervised for the vehicle last September after months of anticipation.
In December 2023, Elon Musk explained that the Cybertruck was the “necessarily the lowest priority” for Tesla’s FSD Supervised rollout, due to it being much lower-volume than the company’s other vehicles—and especially around the time it was first released.
Tesla to launch unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a service in Austin in June
News
Kia Norway pulls “Crazy Elon” Instagram post after Tesla backlash
As per Kia Norway, the post was simply an attempt at humor, which unfortunately missed the mark.
Kia Norway has removed an Instagram post that mocked Tesla CEO Elon Musk after it sparked backlash from electric vehicle supporters on social media. In a comment to Norwegian media, a representative from Kia Norway explained that the South Korean automaker did not intend to offend with its post.
Kia Norway’s Post
The now-deleted Instagram post showed a Kia EV3 rear with a sticker reading, “I bought this after Elon went crazy.” Such stickers have become popular among Tesla owners who have become disappointed and disillusioned with CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly political nature, as well as his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The post drew global attention but quickly unraveled as critics, including prominent Tesla advocates and Tesla employees, dubbed the post disappointing.
Tesla Fans and Employees Push Back
A number of Tesla advocates such as Sawyer Merritt, who has over 800,000 followers on X, described the Instagram post as a “Bad look.” Other Tesla fans joked that Tesla Norway could do the pettiest thing and cut off Kia’s Tesla Supercharger access since Musk was “crazy” anyway. Elon Musk himself reacted to the post on X, stating, “They really did that?”
Tesla Senior Staff Engineer Yun-Ta Tsai also weighed in on Kia’s “Crazy Elon” post, stating that Tesla never runs negative ads on other OEMs. “Many colleagues working hard to share our supercharging infrastructure to other OEM fleets — which indirectly help their customers. We never ran negative ads on other OEMs. It’s insane that how other OEMs spent more time on negative ads on us than helping their own customers,” the Tesla engineer wrote in a post on X.
Kia Norway Explains
Kia Norway Communications Manager Christian Lagaard, in a comment to ITavisen, explained that the Instagram ad was a joke. As per Lagaard, the post was simply an attempt at humor, which unfortunately missed the mark.
“We posted this post a few weeks ago and picked up on the ongoing trend on social media. This was only intended as humor between two competitors from our side. The goal was to show that there are other options for those of you looking for an electric car. The idea came from us here in Norway and was not initiated by Kia centrally. We understand that humor resonates differently in different countries. We did not intend to offend or offend anyone. To avoid confusion about this or to provoke anyone unnecessarily, we have chosen to take down the post,” the Kia Norway Communications Manager stated.
News
Tesla sales improve in Ireland despite European slump
The reengineered Tesla Model 3’s 42.67% year-over-year rise is especially impressive.
Tesla’s fortunes are on the rise in Ireland, with vehicle registrations climbing year-over-year during the first two months of 2025. Tesla was able to accomplish this despite facing a steep sales decline across several markets in Europe.
Tesla Ireland’s Results So Far
From January to February 2025, a total of 539 Teslas hit Irish roads, a 2.86% improvement from the 524 vehicles that were registered during the same period last year, as per data from MotorStats Ireland. Quite interestingly, Tesla Ireland’s momentum was driven largely by the reengineered Model 3, which comprised the majority of the electric vehicle maker’s sales in the country.
Over the first two months of 2025, Tesla Ireland saw 428 registrations for the reengineered Model 3, a 42.67% year-over-year improvement over the 300 that were registered in the same period last year. The Model Y accounted for the remaining 111 registrations.
The Model Y Classic Factor
Tesla Ireland’s results from January to February 2025 are quite interesting, since during this period, the electric vehicle maker was mostly focused on clearing out its inventory of Model Y classic units. This was likely the primary driver behind the Model Y’s year-over-year decline of 50.45% in Ireland from January to February 2025.
With this in mind, it would not be too farfetched to suggest that Tesla Ireland’s sales figures may become even more impressive in the coming months, as the new Model Y is introduced to the market.
UK Joins Ireland
Ireland isn’t alone in boosting Tesla’s numbers. The United Kingdom reported a 20% sales increase in February, with nearly 4,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles sold, as per data from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Both markets stand in stark contrast to other European countries, where the company’s sales have taken a notable hit.
News
Trump labels attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism
A Cybertruck owner recently noted on social media that an anti-Tesla/Musk protester ended up physically hurting a passenger.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that violence targeted against Tesla stores and vehicles would be classified as domestic terrorism.
Trump explained his point at the White House when he selected a Tesla that his staff would be using.
Escalating Tesla Attacks
Amidst Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration and his overt political views, initiatives such as “Tesla Takedown” protests have become quite prolific. While some protests were generally peaceful and only involved groups of people holding demonstrations outside Tesla stores, some anti-Tesla/Musk individuals have evidently crossed the line.
This has resulted in numerous Tesla stores across the United States, and even abroad, being subjected to arson. A Supercharger station, which is valuable even for non-Tesla EV owners, was also set on fire. The Tesla Salem store was actually attacked by Molotov cocktails. Widespread vandalism incidents against Teslas have been reported, and a Cybertruck owner recently noted on social media that an anti-Tesla/Musk protester ended up physically hurting a passenger while his vehicle was being attacked.
Trump’s Warning
Trump was very direct in his warning to those who attack Tesla, though he also emphasized that he is all for protecting American companies like the NFL. Following was Trump’s response to a reporter who asked about calls to label attacks against Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism.
“I will do that. I’ll do it. I’m gonna stop them. We catch anybody doing it. Because they’re harming a great American company. You know, I’ve stuck up for the NFL. I’ve stuck up for a lot of American companies… I did a very big favor for the NFL. I do favors for all of them.
“When you hurt an American company, especially a company like this that supplies so many jobs that others are unable to do. When you do that, those people are gonna go through a big problem when we catch them. We have a lot of cameras up. We already know who some of them are, and we’re gonna catch them.
“And they’re bad guys. They’re the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities, the same garbage. Now we’re gonna catch them. And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re gonna catch you, and you’re gonna go through hell,” Trump noted.
Not Going to Stop
In response to the U.S. President’s comments, a group claiming to organize the “Tesla Takedown” protests insisted on social media platform Bluesky that its actions have been peaceful, as noted in a Reuters report. The group also hinted that would not be scaling back its efforts against Tesla.
“Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism. They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed,” the group noted.
Kia Norway pulls “Crazy Elon” Instagram post after Tesla backlash
Tesla sales improve in Ireland despite European slump
Trump labels attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News5 days ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News1 week ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
Elon Musk20 hours ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
News6 days ago
Starship Flight 8: SpaceX nails Super Heavy booster catch but loses upper stage