Elon Musk clarifies Tesla Cybertruck ’10 day’ comment, fans respond

Elon Musk has clarified what he meant by his comment on X yesterday that seemed to indicate that Tesla would either do away with the new All-Wheel-Drive configuration of the Cybertruck or adjust the price.

The response was cryptic as nobody truly knew what Musk’s plans were for the newest Tesla Cybertruck trim level. We now have that answer, and fans of the company are responding in a polarizing fashion.

On Thursday night, Tesla launched the Cybertruck All-Wheel-Drive, priced competitively at $59,990. It was a vast improvement from the Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration Tesla launched last year at a similar price point, which was eventually cancelled just a few months later due to low demand.

However, Musk said early on Friday, “just for 10 days,” the truck would either be available or priced at $59,990. We can now confirm Tesla will adjust the price based on more recent comments from the CEO.

Musk said the price will fluctuate, but it “depends on how much demand we see at this price level.”

Depends on how much demand we see at this price level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2026

Some are defending the decision, stating that it is simply logical to see how the Cybertruck sells at this price and adjust accordingly.

Case 1: You don’t like it -> don’t buy it

Case 2 (me): You like it, it’s fits your situation and needs -> you buy it.

Case 3: Complain endlessly for no reason, you weren’t going to get one anyway, but you want people to know you’re mad, for some reason. Silly netizens. — Ryan Scanlan 👥 (@Xenius) February 21, 2026

Others, not so much.

Alright I’m obviously not the one successful enough to be calling the shots at Tesla and worth almost a trillion dollars But people were excited about the awesome Cybertruck news and then it got taken away, that’s why people are annoyed. The wording felt more like a threat.… pic.twitter.com/NWVNklcXoJ — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) February 21, 2026

No but fr wtf you doing dude??????? — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) February 20, 2026

It’s how it was communicated.

If it had been stated clearly on the website for everyone to see, everyone would be fine. — KiTT_2020 (@kitt_2020) February 20, 2026

Some are arguing that the decision to confirm a price hike in ten days is sort of counterproductive, especially considering it is based on demand. Giving consumers a timeline of just ten days to make a big purchase like a pickup truck for $60,000, and basically stating the price will go up, will only push people to make a reservation.

Demand will look strong because people want to lock in this price. The price will inevitably go up, and demand for the trim will likely fall a bit because of the increased cost.

Many are arguing Musk should have kept this detail internal, but transparency is a good policy to have. It is a polarizing move to confirm a price increase in just a week-and-a-half, but the community is obviously split on how to feel.