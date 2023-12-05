Tesla ‘highly confident’ Cybertruck is safer than other trucks: Elon Musk

By

Tesla began delivery of the Cybertruck last week, and CEO Elon Musk has since touted the unique electric vehicle’s (EV’s) safety compared to other pickups.

After the new pickup garnered a review from Hagerty journalist Jason Cammisa last week, Musk responded to a frame of that video saying that Tesla is “highly confident” the Cybertruck will be significantly safer per mile than other trucks. In addition, Musk says this is the case for both the people in the car and pedestrians on the road.

Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians https://t.co/RydoYYn4FU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

The original post came from Omar of Whole Mars Catalog, featuring a photo of the Cybertruck’s front end across from those of a Ford F-150 Lightning and a GMC Hummer EV. In the post, Omar notes how the Cybertruck’s sloped front and artificial intelligence (AI) active safety features make the vehicle much safer than traditional pickups.

Omar also cites a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in pointing out that, the taller the front of the truck, the more likely it is to cause a fatality in pedestrian accidents.

Tesla has been seen crash-testing the Cybertruck in small glimpses throughout the latter half of this year, as spotted at its Gigafactory Texas accident lab. Earlier this month, Tesla also shared a job listing for a Collision Readiness Program Manager position located at either the Fremont, California factory or at Giga Texas.

After the Cybertruck delivery event, Ford CEO Jim Farley joined in on congratulating Tesla for the electric pickup’s release. While we haven’t seen official crash testing results from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) yet, Tesla did show off some independent accident testing during the delivery event held at Giga Texas last Thursday.

Tesla’s vehicles have consistently been recognized in IIHS safety tests, with some of the vehicles even earning top safety picks from the organization.

