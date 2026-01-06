Elon Musk
Elon Musk just said some crazy stuff about the Tesla Roadster
Elon Musk appeared on the Moonshots podcast with Peter Diamandis today to discuss AGI, U.S. vs. China, Tesla, and some other interesting topics, but there was some discussion about the upcoming unveiling of the Roadster, the company’s electric supercar that will arrive several years after it was initially slated for release.
Musk made some pretty amazing claims about the Roadster; we already know it is supposed to be lightning-fast and could even hover, if Tesla gets everything to happen the way it wants to. However, the car has some pretty crazy capabilities, some of which have not even been revealed.
On the podcast, Musk said:
“This is not a…safety is not the main goal. If you buy a Ferrari, safety is not the number one goal. I say, if safety is your number one goal, do not buy the Roadster…We’ll aspire not to kill anyone in this car. It’ll be the best of the last of the human-driven cars. The best of the last.”
🚨 Elon on the Roadster unveiling, scheduled for April 1:
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 6, 2026
Musk makes a good point: people who buy expensive sports cars with ridiculous top speeds and acceleration rates do not buy them to be safe. They hope they are safe in case of an emergency or crash, but safety is not at the forefront of their thoughts, because nobody buys a car thinking they’ll crash it.
The Roadster is truly going to push the limits and capabilities of passenger vehicles; there’s no doubt about that. Tesla plans to show off the new version car for the first time on April 1, and Musk has only hinted at what is possible with it.
Musk said back in November:
“Whether it’s good or bad, it will be unforgettable. My friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don’t have flying cars. I think if Peter wants a flying car, he should be able to buy one…I think it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveiling ever. [It will be unveiled] hopefully before the end of the year. You know, we need to make sure that it works. This is some crazy technology in this car. Let’s just put it this way: if you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it’s crazier than that.”
Production is set to begin between 12 and 18 months after the unveiling, which would put the car out sometime in 2027. Hopefully, Tesla is able to stay on track with the scheduling of the Roadster; many people have been waiting a long time for it.
Elon Musk
Tesla stands to gain from Elon Musk’s rekindled friendship with President Trump
“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are back in each other’s good graces, and after a lengthy period where the two were at odds, the pair seemed to make up back in September.
The two were spotted at dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach over the weekend, which was followed by a press conference on Air Force One, where the President called Musk, “great.”
He continued:
“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”
Musk previously had a position in Trump’s White House, as he was in charge of reducing government spending and waste by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk stepped back from his role in the government last year to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as well as other projects.
Trump tonight on @elonmusk: “Elon’s great. He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well meaning person.” pic.twitter.com/QUprw06bie
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 5, 2026
However, Musk, back in Trump’s good graces, stands to get some assistance for Tesla from the White House moving forward, especially as he and the President are back to being friends and allies.
Reduced Scrutiny from a Regulatory Standpoint
Tesla has been the subject of several National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probes, including ones that dive into Autopilot and Full Self-Driving and incidents involving the two.
Trump has already initiated a more relaxed environment for autonomous vehicle oversight. Last January, he proposed a voluntary framework system for self-driving vehicles, which reduced barriers for companies involved with autonomy.
In April, he relaxed crash reporting and exemptions for autonomous vehicles, creating a clearer pathway for companies to innovate and easing compliance burdens.
In September, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy led efforts to update FMVSS, eliminating redundant human-driver requirements. This aimed to create a single national standard, boosting deployment and eliminating much of the bureaucracy that stalls innovation.
Favorable Autonomous Vehicle Framework
Some of the moves that were mentioned previously will assist Tesla in rolling out its Robotaxi network across the country, and although it currently has to go through the process on a state-level, things could become easier for Tesla and other companies exploring self-driving vehicles.
Musk could have a direct line to Trump that would help create fewer regulatory barriers for the companies involved in developing autonomous vehicles, which would directly benefit Tesla, but also its competitors like Waymo.
Protection from International Competition via Trade Policies
It is no secret that the President is focused on domesticating manufacturing, AI efforts, and everything in between. This is enforced by the tariffs the White House enforced last year, which have prioritized U.S.-based companies.
This could shield Tesla from potential foreign competitors, especially ones like BYD, which have been formidable opponents.
Overall, these gains stem from a more aligned political environment, where Musk’s influence could prioritize deregulation over enforcement; this leads to more innovation and relaxed regulations, but there are some risks. However, outcomes are dependent on the depth of President Trump and Musk’s reconciliation.
Long-term benefits to Tesla would require concrete policy actions.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops massive bomb about Cybercab
“And there is so much to this car that is not obvious on the surface,” Musk said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a massive bomb about the Cybercab, which is the company’s fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicle that will enter production later this year.
The Cybercab was unveiled back in October 2024 at the company’s “We, Robot” event in Los Angeles, and is among the major catalysts for the company’s growth in the coming years. It is expected to push Tesla into a major growth phase, especially as the automaker is transitioning into more of an AI and Robotics company than anything else.
The Cybercab will enable completely autonomous ride-hailing for Tesla, and although its other vehicles will also be capable of this technology, the Cybercab is slightly different. It will have no steering wheel or pedals, and will allow two occupants to travel from Point A to Point B with zero responsibilities within the car.
Tesla shares epic 2025 recap video, confirms start of Cybercab production
Details on the Cybercab are pretty face value at this point: we know Tesla is enabling 1-2 passengers to ride in it at a time, and this strategy was based on statistics that show most ride-hailing trips have no more than two occupants. It will also have in-vehicle entertainment options accessible from the center touchscreen.
It will also have wireless charging capabilities, which were displayed at “We, Robot,” and there could be more features that will be highly beneficial to riders, offering a full-fledged autonomous experience.
Musk dropped a big hint that there is much more to the Cybercab than what we know, as a post on X said that “there is so much to this car that is not obvious on the surface.”
And there is so much to this car that is not obvious on the surface
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2026
As the Cybercab is expected to enter production later this year, Tesla is surely going to include a handful of things they have not yet revealed to the public.
Musk seems to be indicating that some of the features will make it even more groundbreaking, and the idea is to enable a truly autonomous experience from start to finish for riders. Everything from climate control to emergency systems, and more, should be included with the car.
It seems more likely than not that Tesla will make the Cybercab its smartest vehicle so far, as if its current lineup is not already extremely intelligent, user-friendly, and intuitive.
Elon Musk
Tesla analyst breaks down delivery report: ‘A step in the right direction’
“This will be viewed as better than feared deliveries and a step in the right direction for the Tesla story heading into 2026,” Ives wrote.
Tesla analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush released a new note on Friday morning just after the company released production and delivery figures for Q4 and the full year of 2025, stating that the numbers, while slightly underwhelming, are “better than feared” and as “a step in the right direction.”
Tesla reported production of 434,358 and deliveries of 418,227 for the fourth quarter, while 1,654,667 vehicles were produced and 1,636,129 cars were delivered for the full year.
Tesla releases Q4 and FY 2025 vehicle delivery and production report
Interestingly, the company posted its own consensus figures that were compiled from various firms on its website a few days ago, where expectations were set at 1,640,752 cars for the year. Tesla fell about 4,000 units short of that. One of the areas where Tesla excelled was energy deployments, which totaled 46.7 GWh for the year.
🚨 Wedbush’s Dan Ives has released a new note on Tesla $TSLA:
“Tesla announced its FY4Q25 delivery numbers this morning coming in at 418.2k vehicles slightly below the company’s consensus delivery estimate of 422.9k but much better than the whisper numbers of ~410k as the…
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 2, 2026
In terms of vehicle deliveries, Ives writes that Tesla certainly has some things to work through if it wants to return to growth in that aspect, especially with the loss of the $7,500 tax credit in the U.S. and “continuous headwinds” for the company in Europe.
However, Ives also believes that, given the delivery numbers, which were on par with expectations, Tesla is positioned well for a strong 2026, especially with its AI focus, Robotaxi and Cybercab development, and energy:
“This will be viewed as better than feared deliveries and a step in the right direction for the Tesla story heading into 2026. We look forward to hearing more at the company’s 4Q25 call on January 28th. AI Valuation – The Focus Throughout 2026. We believe Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap over the coming year and, in a bull case scenario, $3 trillion by the end of 2026…as full-scale volume production begins with the autonomous and robotics roadmap…The company has started to test the all-important Cybercab in Austin over the past few weeks, which is an incremental step towards launching in 2026 with important volume production of Cybercabs starting in April/May, which remains the golden goose in unlocking TSLA’s AI valuation.”
It’s no secret that for the past several years, Tesla’s vehicle delivery numbers have been the main focus of investors and analysts have looked at them as an indicator of company health to a certain extent. The problem with that narrative in 2025 and 2026 is that Tesla is now focusing more on the deployment of Full Self-Driving, its Optimus project, AI development, and Cybercab.
While vehicle deliveries still hold importance, it is more crucial to note that Tesla’s overall environment as a business relies on much more than just how many cars are purchased. That metric, to a certain extent, is fading in importance in the grand scheme of things, but it will never totally disappear.
Ives and Wedbush maintained their $600 price target and an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock.