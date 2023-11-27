Elon Musk visits areas ravaged by Hamas attack with Prime Minister in Israel visit

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk really did visit Israel this week. During his trip, Musk, together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, toured an Israeli kibbutz that was attacked by Hamas on October 7. Information about the trip was provided by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Videos taken of Musk’s visit depicted the Tesla and SpaceX CEO being accompanied by the Israeli Prime Minister and several armed guards. Musk, who was wearing an armored vest as he walked through the kibbutz’s damaged areas, looked somber as he surveyed the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack.

סיירתי עם אילון מאסק בקיבוץ כפר עזה כדי להראות לו מקרוב את הפשעים נגד האנושות שביצע חמאס @elonmusk



(צילום: עמוס בן גרשום, לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/aipX6ryv7T — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 27, 2023

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that he was able to show the Tesla CEO an “up close” look at the “crimes against humanity committed by Hamas.” Musk, in a post on his X account, also noted that “actions speak louder than words.”

As noted in a report from The Times of Israel, Musk was personally taken to the home of Kfar Aza’s security chief Ofir Libstein, who was slain during a gunfight with Hamas members. Reports also stated that Musk was also poised to meet with Israeli hostages that were returned. Overall, Musk’s somber visit could be considered a notable gesture of support from the CEO, who has caught flak for alleged antisemitism on social media.

Actions speak louder than words — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Musk and Netanyahu’s meeting in Israel could not be any more different from their previous interaction. Back in September, Musk hosted Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Fremont Factory. The official’s visit was pleasant, with images and videos taken at the event showing Netanyahu and his wife touring the Fremont Factory and being given a personal test ride in a Tesla Cybertruck by Musk himself.

As per previous reports, Elon Musk and the Israeli Ministry of Communications have reached an agreement about Starlink’s operations in Israel, including Gaza. Israeli Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi congratulated the CEO for reaching a principle understanding” with Israel’s Ministry of Communications.

Musk and Netanyahu also held a Twitter Spaces session, where they talked about the ongoing conflict in the area.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk visits areas ravaged by Hamas attack with Prime Minister in Israel visit