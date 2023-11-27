By

Rivian Automotive, Inc. will participate at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference this week.

Rivian CFO Claire McDonough will join the fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, November 29, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the discussion is available here.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference is one of a list of investor events scheduled this month, including Baird’s Global Industries Conference earlier this month and the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit this week.

Besides Rivian, other notable automakers, like General Motors, have announced they would participate at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. Companies related to the automotive industry, like autonomous driving software maker Mobileye, will also attend the conference.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Rivian to participate at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference