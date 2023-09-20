Elon Musk takes Prime Minister of Israel for a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck

By

Elon Musk recently took Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his wife Sara for a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck. The Prime Minister and his wife recently visited Tesla Motors in California and met with Elon Musk.

According to the Prime Minister of Israel’s official X account, PM Netanyahu and his wife met with Elon Musk and discussed Tesla developments and electric vehicle (EV) models. The pair also walked around Tesla’s facility in California and observed the Fremont Factory’s EV assembly line.

Elon Musk also took the Prime Minister and his wife for a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck. Pictures of the ride show Elon Musk showing the Prime Minister the Cybertruck’s infotainment system.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market. pic.twitter.com/NaZFxlb5gD — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2023

Tesla has yet to release the Cybertruck in the market. However, it has been steadily ramping up Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas. Tesla has also been conducting Cybertruck crash tests at its facility in Austin. In fact, a Cybertruck was on the rotisserie at Giga Texas, today, September 19. So, while one Cybertruck was taking the Prime of Israel out for a spin in California, another was being prepped for crash tests.

The Prime Minister of Israel visited Silicon Valley, where he planned to meet with leading figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) world. Elon Musk is a leading figure in the AI world and has readily shared his thoughts on the subject in the past. Recently, Musk participated in the U.S. Senate’s AI Insight forum.

“It was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world. I thought Senator Schumer did a great service to humanity here, with the support of the rest of the Senate, and I think something good will come of this. This meeting may go down in history as being very important for the future of civilization,” Elon Musk said about the AI forum.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk takes Prime Minister of Israel for a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck