Elon Musk slams Sky News over Epstein invite: “Deserves complete contempt”

Elon Musk has slammed media outlet Sky News for publishing a misleading headline surrounding an invitation he received from the late Jefferey Epstein, who is infamous for allegedly orchestrating a global trafficking ring.

Despite indicating in its article that Musk was just invited to the island, Sky News nevertheless ran with a headline saying that the CEO was “named” in the latest Epstein files release.

Sky News’ article

As could be seen in Sky News’ own article, which had a headline that read “Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in latest Epstein files release,” Musk’s name came out on Epstein’s daily schedule back in 2014. “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)” The entry read.

Sky News then provided some context on the entry: “They show Musk as a potential visitor to Epstein’s island, Little St James, on 6 December 2014 – six years after Epstein became a listed sex offender.”

Interestingly, while the latest release also named Prince Andrew, who does appear in Epstein’s flight logs, Sky News nonetheless opened its article by discussing Musk. It also used Musk’s photo as its featured image for its article.

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.



Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

Musk slams Sky News

Sky News’ framing of the story and its use of Elon Musk as a header image on its article did not escape X’s Community Notes, which proceeded to state that the CEO was only invited by the controversial figure. Interestingly enough, the media outlet also disabled replies to its post amid criticism from the social media platform’s users. Musk himself slammed Sky News for its misleading angle.

“Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,” Musk wrote in a post on X. Such a bad week for Musk – he spends years obsessing over pedophiles only for the NYT to accuse his dad of being one and him knowing about it, and now Epstein asking in a file if Musk was coming to visit him on the island.



Sheesh. https://t.co/1vrc8QY769— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 26, 2025

Despite Musk’s comments and Sky News getting Community Noted, the media outlet’s story has been used as yet another piece of ammo by the CEO’s critics. As highlighted by broadcaster Mehdi Raza Hasan on X:

“Such a bad week for Musk – he spends years obsessing over pedophiles only for the NYT to accuse his dad of being one and him knowing about it, and now Epstein asking in a file if Musk was coming to visit him on the island. Sheesh,” Hasan wrote in a post.