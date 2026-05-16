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Tesla discloses two Robotaxi crashes to NHTSA
Newly unredacted data filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals the two incidents.
Tesla has disclosed information on two low-speed crashes that occurred in Austin with its Robotaxi platform. These incidents occurred with teleoperators steering the vehicle, and there were no passengers in the car at the time they happened.
Newly unredacted data filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals the two incidents.
The first crash took place in July 2025, shortly after Tesla launched its nascent Robotaxi network in Austin. The ADS reportedly struggled to move forward while stopped on a street. A teleoperator assumed control, gradually accelerating and turning left toward the roadside. The vehicle then mounted the curb and struck a metal fence.
In the second incident, in January 2026, the ADS was traveling straight when the safety monitor requested navigation support. The teleoperator took over from a stop, continued forward, and collided with a temporary construction barricade at approximately 9 mph, scraping the front-left fender and tire.
Tesla Robotaxi service in Austin achieves monumental new accomplishment
Tesla has previously told lawmakers that teleoperators are authorized to pilot vehicles remotely—but only at speeds below 10 mph, as the only maneuvers they were approved to perform were repositioning in awkward areas.
“This capability enables Tesla to promptly move a vehicle that may be in a compromising position, thereby mitigating the need to wait for a first responder or Tesla field representative to manually recover the vehicle,” the company stated in filings earlier this year.
Before this week, Tesla redacted the NHTSA reports, but they decided to reveal all 17 Robotaxi incidents recorded since the launch in Austin last Summer. Most of the other crashes involved the Tesla being struck by other road users and were not caused by the self-driving suite itself.
There were other incidents, including two additional self-caused accidents involving the ADS clipping side mirrors on parked cars. In September 2025, one Robotaxi struck a dog that darted into the roadway (the dog escaped unharmed), while another made an unprotected left turn into a parking lot and hit a metal chain.
Although Waymo and Zoox have reported more total crashes, Tesla operates at a far smaller scale. The cautious pace reflects the company’s broader safety concerns; it has been very slow with the Robotaxi rollout to ensure the suite is ready for operation.
Last month, CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that “making sure things are completely safe” remains the primary bottleneck to expanding the network, describing the company’s approach as “very cautious.”
The unredacted filings arrive amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of autonomous vehicles. NHTSA recently closed a separate probe into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software repeatedly striking parking-lot obstacles such as bollards and chains—a problem that also prompted a recall at Waymo last year.
Tesla Robotaxi has been a widely successful program in its early days of operation, and the transparency Tesla brings here is greatly appreciated. Incidents will happen, of course, but the honesty gives customers and regulators a sense of where Tesla is in terms of developing its self-driving and fully autonomous ride-hailing suite.
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck chosen by Kazakhstan’s elite security force: here’s why
Tesla Cybertruck was chosen by a Middle Eastern government agency because of its capability, safety, and other advantages that it offers over traditional pickups.
In a striking display of futuristic security technology, Kazakhstan’s State Guard Service has integrated Tesla Cybertrucks as mobile command-and-control vehicles for the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held today in Turkistan.
🚨 Kazakhstan’s State Guard Service is deploying Tesla Cybertrucks as mobile command-and-control vehicles for the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan on May 15, 2026. pic.twitter.com/m4gHCyy5uS
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 14, 2026
The deployment, announced by Teslarati on May 14, marks one of the first known instances worldwide of the electric pickup truck being used in official state security operations.
The Cybertrucks are supporting a range of real-world tasks, including rapid response, field coordination, communications, and command functions.
Officials highlighted the vehicles’ suitability for the challenging mountainous terrain around Almaty, where superior off-road mobility allows them to navigate rugged landscapes that might challenge conventional vehicles. Their quiet electric operation enables discreet deployment, while the high onboard power output provides sustained energy for communications equipment and external devices—critical during a high-profile international gathering.
The Cybertrucks will support real operational security tasks, including rapid response, field coordination, communications, and command functions — particularly in the challenging mountainous terrain around Almaty.
Key advantages cited by Government Officials were superior… pic.twitter.com/zRznabs389
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 14, 2026
The summit brings together leaders from Turkic-speaking nations to discuss cooperation in politics, economy, and culture. Against this backdrop, the Cybertrucks stand out not only for their angular, stainless-steel exoskeleton and imposing presence but also for their practical advantages in modern security protocols.
This move underscores Kazakhstan’s push toward innovative and sustainable solutions in public safety. The Cybertruck, Tesla’s rugged all-electric pickup, was designed from the ground up for versatility, boasting impressive range, durability, and power capabilities that align well with governmental needs.
By choosing the vehicle, Kazakh authorities signal confidence in electric mobility even for demanding operational roles—potentially setting a precedent for other nations exploring green alternatives to traditional fleet vehicles.
Tesla Cybertruck too safe for even Musk’s biggest critics to ignore
As the summit unfolds on May 15, the presence of Cybertrucks symbolizes a broader shift: electric vehicles transitioning from consumer roads to critical infrastructure.
For Tesla, the development offers valuable real-world validation of the Cybertruck’s capabilities beyond civilian use. For Kazakhstan, it blends cutting-edge American engineering with national security priorities, creating a memorable visual and functional statement at this landmark regional event.
News
Tesla grabs massive Las Vegas warehouse for interesting Cybercab project
Tesla quietly filed plans to build the Cybercab car wash, and on May 12, the company submitted a permit to begin renovating the “Tesla Center Cybercab Phase 2 Car Wash,” documents show.
Tesla is beginning to construct what will be an incredibly unique project, as it is now building a 36,000-square-foot car wash just for the Cybercab in Clark County, Nevada, near Las Vegas.
Tesla quietly filed plans to build the Cybercab car wash, and on May 12, the company submitted a permit to begin renovating the “Tesla Center Cybercab Phase 2 Car Wash,” documents show.
This is not just some ordinary car wash. Instead, it’s a dedicated, high-tech maintenance hub built specifically for Tesla’s ride-hailing vehicle and the many units that will be in the fleet.
According to the permit documents, which were first spotted by MarcoRP, a Supercharger observer on X, the work involves upgrading and updating the interior and exterior of an existing 36,000-square-foot facility. Crews will construct a full car-wash enclosure, relocate tire-service equipment, and install new power raceways.
Tesla has reportedly submitted plans for a carwash dedicated for Robotaxis in Las Vegas. The permit, filed with Clark County on May 12th, describes “Tesla Center Cybercab Phase 2 Car Wash.”
According to the project description, the work involves interior and exterior… pic.twitter.com/BayBYP7kSv
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 14, 2026
Every camera on a Tesla Cybercab must stay clean, and without a human driver to perform manual maintenance on the vehicle, this Cybercab-specific car wash will be crucial in keeping the fleet operational, safe, and effective.
Tesla has spent years perfecting unsupervised FSD, and the Cybercab – unveiled last year as a driverless, two-seater purpose-built for ride-hailing – is the physical embodiment of that vision. Industry skeptics have long questioned how a massive Robotaxi network could scale without drivers handling basic upkeep.
Tesla just answered them with a permit filing. Sources close to the project suggest this could be the first of several such hubs, with whispers of similar plans already surfacing in Texas.
A purpose-built Robotaxi wash station means fleets can cycle vehicles through cleaning, charging, and minor servicing at lightning speed with almost no human intervention. Optimus robots could eventually handle the physical work, turning the entire operation into a lights-out, 24/7 machine.
Las Vegas, with its endless tourist traffic and wide-open roads, is the perfect proving ground. Imagine stepping out of a gleaming Cybercab after a night on the Strip, knowing the same vehicle will be sparkling clean and ready for the next rider within minutes.
California hits Tesla Cybercab and Robotaxi driverless cars with new law
Critics who claimed Robotaxis would get filthy and unreliable now look shortsighted. However, it will be interesting to see how many of these types of facilities the company establishes, especially as it plans for the Robotaxi fleet to be available everywhere.
If the permit moves forward as expected, Las Vegas could witness the first large-scale, fully autonomous taxi operation complete with its own cleaning infrastructure. As soon as Tesla solves wireless charging, we’re looking at a very capable and potentially fully autonomous ride-sharing business from A to Z.
News
Tesla puts Giga Berlin in Plaid Mode with new massive investment
The facility, Tesla’s first in Europe, opened in 2022 and has become a cornerstone for Model Y production and, increasingly, in-house battery manufacturing. Recent announcements highlight a dual focus on scaling vehicle output and advancing vertical integration through 4680 battery cells.
Tesla is pushing forward with significant upgrades at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Grünheide, Germany, signaling renewed confidence in its European operations despite past market challenges.
The facility, Tesla’s first in Europe, opened in 2022 and has become a cornerstone for Model Y production and, increasingly, in-house battery manufacturing. Recent announcements highlight a dual focus on scaling vehicle output and advancing vertical integration through 4680 battery cells.
In April, plant manager André Thierig announced a 20 percent increase in Model Y production starting in July, following a record Q1 output of more than 61,000 vehicles. To support the ramp-up, Tesla plans to hire approximately 1,000 new employees beginning in May and convert 500 temporary workers to permanent positions.
The move is expected to lift weekly production significantly, addressing rebounding demand in Europe after a challenging 2025.
Today, we announced a $ 250m investment for our Giga Berlin Cell factory. This will enable 18GWh of annual 4680 cell production and create more than 1500 new jobs. Good news during challenging times for the German industry. pic.twitter.com/ou4SWMfWh9
— André Thierig (@AndrThie) May 12, 2026
The expansion builds on earlier progress. In 2025, Tesla secured partial approvals to add roughly 2 million square feet of factory space, raising potential annual vehicle capacity from around 500,000 toward 800,000 units, with longer-term ambitions approaching one million vehicles per year. Logistical improvements, new infrastructure, and battery-related facilities are already underway on company-owned land.
Battery production is the latest major focus. On May 12, Thierig revealed an additional $250 million investment in the on-site cell factory. This more than doubles the planned 4680 battery cell capacity to 18 gigawatt-hours annually—up from the 8 GWh target set in December 2025—while creating over 1,500 new battery-related jobs.
Total cell investments at the site now exceed previous figures, bringing the factory closer to full vertical integration: cells, packs, and vehicles produced under one roof. Tesla describes this as unique in Europe and a step toward stronger supply chain resilience.
The plans come amid regulatory and community hurdles. Earlier expansion proposals faced protests over environmental concerns and water usage, leading to phased approvals beginning in 2024. Tesla has navigated these by emphasizing sustainable practices and economic benefits, including thousands of local jobs in Brandenburg.
With nearly 12,000 employees already on site and production steadily climbing, Gigafactory Berlin is poised for growth. The combined vehicle and battery expansions position the plant as a key hub for Tesla’s European ambitions, potentially making it one of the continent’s largest manufacturing complexes if local support continues.
As EV demand recovers, these investments underscore Tesla’s commitment to scaling efficiently in Germany while addressing regional supply chain needs.