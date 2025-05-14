News
Elon Musk teases underrated Cybercab and Optimus business
The Cybercab’s design does seem to be tailor-made for a parcel delivery business.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently responded positively to a rather underrated business idea for the Cybercab and Optimus.
While the Cybercab is designed for autonomous robotaxi services, the self-driving car, together with Optimus, could also operate as a completely different business.
Cybercab Haulers
Musk’s comment came as a response to financial markets researcher @alojoh, who noted in a post on X that the vast majority of Tesla’s Cybercab fleet will likely be inactive at night due to low transportation demand. During these periods, the robotaxis could be used as autonomous delivery vehicles that can be loaded by Optimus. The humanoid robot can even be inside the Caybercab to facilitate deliveries.
Elon Musk’s response was a simple “exactly,” but it does show that Tesla is considering other businesses that could expand the use of its two potential world-changing products. If one were to look at Tesla’s plans for the Cybercab and Optimus, after all, the idea of “dual use” robotaxis seems very feasible.
All The Necessary Parts
The Cybercab’s design does seem to be tailor-made for a parcel delivery business. The Cybercab is a small car and it only features two seats. It does, however, carry an extremely large trunk—quite too large for such a small vehicle, in a way. Tesla engineers previously stated that the space in the Cybercab’s trunk could be enough to fit two full-size carry-ons and two full-size checked bags at once, or even some bicycles. Needless to say, Tesla seems to have designed the Cybercab to be capable of carrying a lot of cargo–something that’s required for a parcel delivery business.
The Optimus robots that Tesla would have to deploy for this secondary business would not be much of an issue either, considering that the company is planning on building the humanoid robot in extremely large numbers. With Tesla producing millions of Optimus robots and Cybercabs every year, the company should be able to allocate enough resources to offer a reliable and safe parcel delivery service as well.
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles escort Trump motorcade in Qatar
The two Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Two Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles accompanied United States President Donald Trump’s motorcade during his visit to Doha, Qatar’s capital, on Wednesday.
The two Tesla Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Trump’s Qatar Visit
Qatar is the second of three Middle Eastern countries expected to be visited by Trump this week. So far, Trump has been received warmly, with Qatar providing Air Force One with an eight-fighter jet escort. Saudi Arabia, which hosted Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this week, also provided Air Force One with a six-fighter jet escort.
Qatar seemed determined to roll out the red carpet for the U.S. President, as hinted at by the curated police escort for Trump’s motorcade to the Amiri Diwan in Doha. Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed excited to see his vehicles being used in the Middle Eastern country, writing “Cybertrucks escorting @POTUS!” on X.
Cybertrucks Police Vehicles in Qatar
Qatar seems to have a soft spot for the Cybertruck, even before Trump’s visit. In late December, social media posts from the country suggested that two Cybertrucks are being used as part of the Internal Security Force’s (Lekhwiya) patrol fleet. The futuristic all-electric pickup trucks have also been spotted in several other areas of the country.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior also posted a video featuring veteran Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer, who noted that UP.FIT will be providing modified Cybertrucks for the country. As could be seen in the video, Unplugged Performance and the Ministry of Interior have signed a Letter of Intent to pave the way for UP.FIT Cybertrucks to be made for Qatar.
Elon Musk
Tesla recruits data collection operators for Optimus bot development
Tesla is recruiting Data Collection Operators to propel the development of its Optimus humanoid robot. The new hires will be critical in supporting Tesla’s data collection team to refine the Optimus bot.
The primary responsibilities of Data Collection Operators include gathering data, addressing engineering requests, and providing equipment feedback. Candidates must demonstrate data-driven decision-making and enthusiasm for robotics.
“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of [the] Tesla Bot,” Tesla noted.
Available shifts for Tesla’s Data Collection Operators include 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, or 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, with flexibility for overtime and weekend work.
Operators will walk pre-determined test routes daily, wearing motion capture suits and Virtual Reality headsets to perform specific movements based on project needs. Requirements include the ability to walk over seven hours daily while carrying up to 30 pounds, a height between 5’6” and 6’, and comfort with extended VR use. Candidates must also exhibit hand/eye coordination, body awareness, and the ability to travel up to 25% of the time with daily regional driving.
Elon Musk recently showcased Optimus advancements, sharing a dance video highlighting the Tesla bot’s agility and swift progress. Optimus has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut at AI Day, where semi-functional prototypes walked and moved arms. Critics initially questioned its reliance on remote control, but Tesla’s ongoing efforts are silencing doubters.
Morgan Stanley analysts project a $5 trillion market for humanoid robots by mid-century, with Tesla’s Optimus poised to capitalize in industrial and commercial applications. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of robotics, the Data Collection Operator roles underscore its commitment to innovation.
With Optimus advancing, Tesla’s recruitment reflects its strategic focus on AI and robotics. The data collected will refine the Optimus bot. Tesla Optimus could transform industries and position Tesla as a leader in the humanoid robot market, aligning with Musk’s vision for a tech-driven future.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s $56B pay package under review by new Tesla committee
Tesla forms a special board committee to reassess Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation. New performance-based options may be on the table for Musk.
Tesla’s board has established a special committee to evaluate CEO Elon Musk’s pay package. The move comes as the company navigates a pivotal shift in its strategic direction.
According to the Financial Times, the new committee could craft a new stock options package. The committee, comprising Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm and independent director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, is tasked with reviewing Musk’s compensation, noted sources familiar with the matter.
The group will explore alternative compensation methods for Musk’s past contributions if the 2018 $56 billion pay package is not reinstated. Any new stock options would be tied to Tesla meeting financial, operational, and share price targets. Musk’s 2018 pay package is currently under appeal.
Last month, Tesla disclosed the formation of a special committee to address compensation matters involving Musk, though details were sparse. In March 2025, Musk appealed to restore his record-breaking $56 billion compensation, arguing that Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathleen McCormick made “multiple legal errors” in rescinding it. The appeal began on March 11, 2025. Musk along with current and former Tesla directors are challenging McCormick’s application of the entire fairness standard in her ruling.
Tesla is at a crossroads as it pushes forward with robotaxis and humanoid robots. This shift repositions Tesla as an AI and robotics leader rather than a traditional automaker. Elon Musk is Tesla’s largest shareholder, holding a 13% stake. Earlier this month, Denholm refuted a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the board was seeking a replacement for Musk, reaffirming his central role in the company.
The committee’s review underscores Tesla’s efforts to align Musk’s compensation with its evolving goals amid legal and strategic challenges. As the appeal progresses and Tesla doubles down on AI-driven innovation, the outcome could shape the company’s leadership and market trajectory. With Musk’s vision steering Tesla toward uncharted territory, the compensation debate highlights the high stakes of balancing shareholder value with transformative ambition.
