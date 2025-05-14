Elon Musk teases underrated Cybercab and Optimus business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently responded positively to a rather underrated business idea for the Cybercab and Optimus.

While the Cybercab is designed for autonomous robotaxi services, the self-driving car, together with Optimus, could also operate as a completely different business.

Cybercab Haulers

Musk’s comment came as a response to financial markets researcher @alojoh, who noted in a post on X that the vast majority of Tesla’s Cybercab fleet will likely be inactive at night due to low transportation demand. During these periods, the robotaxis could be used as autonomous delivery vehicles that can be loaded by Optimus. The humanoid robot can even be inside the Caybercab to facilitate deliveries.

Elon Musk’s response was a simple “exactly,” but it does show that Tesla is considering other businesses that could expand the use of its two potential world-changing products. If one were to look at Tesla’s plans for the Cybercab and Optimus, after all, the idea of “dual use” robotaxis seems very feasible. Exactly— gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 14, 2025

All The Necessary Parts

The Cybercab’s design does seem to be tailor-made for a parcel delivery business. The Cybercab is a small car and it only features two seats. It does, however, carry an extremely large trunk—quite too large for such a small vehicle, in a way. Tesla engineers previously stated that the space in the Cybercab’s trunk could be enough to fit two full-size carry-ons and two full-size checked bags at once, or even some bicycles. Needless to say, Tesla seems to have designed the Cybercab to be capable of carrying a lot of cargo–something that’s required for a parcel delivery business.

The Optimus robots that Tesla would have to deploy for this secondary business would not be much of an issue either, considering that the company is planning on building the humanoid robot in extremely large numbers. With Tesla producing millions of Optimus robots and Cybercabs every year, the company should be able to allocate enough resources to offer a reliable and safe parcel delivery service as well.