Elon Musk recently announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the first human has received an implant from Neuralink. The operation appears to be a success, with Musk stating that the patient is recovering well, and initial results are promising.

Later posts from Musk would provide details as to what Neuralink has implanted on its first human subject. As per the Tesla CEO, the implant is called “Telepathy,” and it allows the user to control digital devices through brain waves. Musk noted in a post on X that initial users of Telepathy would be people who have lost the use of their limbs.

“Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” Musk wrote.

A teaser of Telepathy and its capabilities appears to have been posted by Neuralink in an earlier video. In the short clip, which described the company’s Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (PRIME) Study, Neuralink stated that its brain implant would allow users to connect with their loved ones, browse the internet, and even play games using only their thoughts.

The startup noted at the end of its video that it was looking for volunteers who are ill with quadriplegia due to a spinal cord injury, as well as those who have been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Considering Musk’s announcement on X, it would appear that Neuralink is taking some steps towards making its brain implants a mainstream product.

As per Neuralink, its PRIME Study will last about six years, so individuals who wish to participate in the clinical trials must be prepared for a long-term commitment. The trial is split into two parts, with the primary study lasting around 18 months. Neuralink PRIME Study patients must also be prepared to participate in one-hour BCI research sessions at least two times per week.

Following the 18-month primary study, Neuralink patients will enter the long-term follow-up phase of the human clinical trials, which is expected to last more than five years.

A brochure on Neuralink’s PRIME Study can be viewed below.

Neuralink PRIME Study Brochure by Simon Alvarez

