Tesla is planning a driverless version of the Model Y with room for six or seven people, Elon Musk said this week, giving families and groups an alternative to the two-seat Cybercab. Speaking remotely from China at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk said the vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. He did not give a launch date, price or production location.

The idea came up when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether Tesla would eventually stop selling conventional cars as it shifts Cybertruck capacity toward the Cybercab. Musk defended the two-seat design, saying average occupancy is about 1.2 people per car and that a two-seater covers roughly 90 percent of passenger miles. Bigger groups, he said, would be served by the larger autonomous Model Y.

Sorkin also mentioned he had ordered a Model Y L for his family and was still waiting on it. Musk called the six-seat, long-wheelbase SUV Tesla’s most popular car and suggested all Model Y production might need to move to the longer version. “It’s what most people seem to want,” Musk said, though he did not announce any change to Tesla’s production lines.

A driverless Model Y would add a third vehicle to Tesla’s autonomous lineup. Model Y Robotaxis already run 24 hours a day in eight cities, and Cybercab rides expanded to Dallas on Thursday after launching in Austin in September, as Teslarati reported. Tesla also began inviting select customers to buy a Cybercab for personal use last week at $29,990, with deliveries targeted for December.

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Musk also addressed whether a Tesla and SpaceX merger should pay out under his compensation plan. Under the change in control terms of his 2025 CEO award, a deal could accelerate vesting, Electrek has noted. Musk said it should not. “I don’t think I should be compensated with any kind of award just for doing a merger. That would be unreasonable and not right,” he said. “You should keep your deals and stay true to your word.”

On the merger itself, Musk said the companies would “probably” be better together because of growing overlap in AI, chips and robotics, but stressed the decision rests with independent committees and shareholders, and that a Tesla vote “may or may not succeed.” Tesla holds its annual shareholder meeting on December 3, with merger talks reportedly progressing toward a possible announcement as soon as December.