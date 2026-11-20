Elon Musk
Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s next vehicle without a steering wheel
Elon Musk says Tesla plans a driverless Model Y for families too big for Cybercab.
Tesla is planning a driverless version of the Model Y with room for six or seven people, Elon Musk said this week, giving families and groups an alternative to the two-seat Cybercab. Speaking remotely from China at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk said the vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. He did not give a launch date, price or production location.
The idea came up when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether Tesla would eventually stop selling conventional cars as it shifts Cybertruck capacity toward the Cybercab. Musk defended the two-seat design, saying average occupancy is about 1.2 people per car and that a two-seater covers roughly 90 percent of passenger miles. Bigger groups, he said, would be served by the larger autonomous Model Y.
Sorkin also mentioned he had ordered a Model Y L for his family and was still waiting on it. Musk called the six-seat, long-wheelbase SUV Tesla’s most popular car and suggested all Model Y production might need to move to the longer version. “It’s what most people seem to want,” Musk said, though he did not announce any change to Tesla’s production lines.
A driverless Model Y would add a third vehicle to Tesla’s autonomous lineup. Model Y Robotaxis already run 24 hours a day in eight cities, and Cybercab rides expanded to Dallas on Thursday after launching in Austin in September, as Teslarati reported. Tesla also began inviting select customers to buy a Cybercab for personal use last week at $29,990, with deliveries targeted for December.
Musk also addressed whether a Tesla and SpaceX merger should pay out under his compensation plan. Under the change in control terms of his 2025 CEO award, a deal could accelerate vesting, Electrek has noted. Musk said it should not. “I don’t think I should be compensated with any kind of award just for doing a merger. That would be unreasonable and not right,” he said. “You should keep your deals and stay true to your word.”
On the merger itself, Musk said the companies would “probably” be better together because of growing overlap in AI, chips and robotics, but stressed the decision rests with independent committees and shareholders, and that a Tesla vote “may or may not succeed.” Tesla holds its annual shareholder meeting on December 3, with merger talks reportedly progressing toward a possible announcement as soon as December.
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Elon Musk
Elon Musk makes surprise stop at Giga Shanghai with a message for Tesla’s China team
Elon Musk flew overnight to Giga Shanghai to personally thank Tesla’s China and APAC teams.
Elon Musk made an overnight stop at Gigafactory Shanghai on Thursday, flying in from Shenzhen to thank Tesla’s China and Asia-Pacific teams in person during a 24-hour trip to China. Tesla vice president Grace Tao confirmed the visit in a Weibo post, saying Musk met employees face to face, praised the Shanghai team’s manufacturing capabilities and execution, and discussed progress on driver assistance and humanoid robots.
Photos from the visit show Musk at the center of a large group of factory workers. “Let’s make the future look like the future,” he told the team, according to posts from the event that Musk shared on X. Attendees also said he urged employees to spend their time and resources on becoming truly useful and building products that matter to humanity, rather than chasing short-term speculation.
The trip was tied to APEC Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, where Musk traveled as part of President Trump’s Asia delegation. It is also why he joined Wednesday’s New York Times DealBook Summit remotely, writing beforehand, “I will be in China, so it will be digital me.”
Before arriving in Shanghai, Musk met in Shenzhen with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. A CCTV-affiliated account reported that Musk pledged Tesla would keep increasing production in China, though it gave no target or timeline.
Giga Shanghai remains Tesla’s most productive factory. It shipped 810,889 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the first ten months of 2026, up 21.4 percent from a year earlier, according to figures cited by Reuters, and Tesla’s third quarter update lists its installed capacity at more than 950,000 vehicles a year.
Most of that output is now leaving China. Of the 67,829 vehicles Shanghai shipped in October, 59,012 were exports, leaving 8,817 for domestic buyers. Tesla’s China retail sales were down 66 percent from a year earlier that month, the lowest since July 2022, according to CnEVPost.
Musk’s comments on driver assistance will be watched closely by Chinese owners, who are still waiting on a full rollout of Tesla’s supervised self-driving software. Musk said a year ago he hoped for full approval in China around early 2026, but Tesla has not announced a launch date, as Teslarati has reported. The country is also a key test of Musk’s broader pitch: autonomy and Optimus are the businesses he has said will make up the vast majority of Tesla’s future value.
Elon Musk
Sean Duffy fires back at Elon Musk over free Starlink
Sean Duffy says the FAA picked a ground network over Starlink, and Musk isn’t impressed.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has responded to Elon Musk’s claim that the Federal Aviation Administration turned down free Starlink terminals before last week’s nationwide ground stop, saying the department chose a ground-based network after running into problems with an earlier version of the satellite service. Musk’s reply was a single emoji: “🤦♂️.”
Speaking at a press conference, Duffy said Starlink had been useful in some parts of the system. “I’ve worked well with Elon, and he, Starlink was a great solution for some of our assets in Alaska, but we sent Starlink, in one of its prior iterations, to our tech lab, and, there was some issues that we had to navigate, and we thought that the best method is to have a network that’s based on the ground,” Duffy said, according to a transcript published by ZeroHedge. “Now, I think what he’s doing with Starlink and the speed is remarkable, but, our airspace is very big. We have assets everywhere. And so, again, we used him for different parts of the airspace.”
Duffy did not dispute that the offer was made. He also did not say what problems the FAA found during testing.
The exchange started Monday, when Musk wrote on X, “Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were,” as Teslarati reported. That post came three days after the FAA grounded departures nationwide on November 13, when its legacy equipment became unstable as data flooded its telecommunications network at 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The FAA traced the flood to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris had been installing a new router. Roughly 12,462 flights were canceled that day.
As I was saying …
Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2026
Duffy has also signaled frustration with L3Harris, which runs the FAA’s current network. “I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one, but they own the network,” he said. “I can’t cancel the network that they own.” He has asked Congress for $50 billion to modernize air traffic control, arguing against “a patchwork, a fix to a system that’s critical for every single family.”
The FAA’s position on satellite links predates this week. In a July 2025 letter to lawmakers, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency “would not use Starlink (or any satellite service) as the sole communications technology” for safety-critical air traffic services. Reuters reported at the time that the FAA was not considering replacing its L3Harris and Verizon contracts with Starlink. Verizon’s FAA Enterprise Network Services contract, awarded in 2023, is valued at up to $2.4 billion over 15 years.
Musk first pressed the issue in February 2025, while he was leading the Department of Government Efficiency, writing that “the Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk” before correcting himself days later to blame L3Harris. SpaceX said at the time it was supplying Starlink kits to the FAA at no cost and had no intent to take over any existing contract.
Elon Musk
Tesla gears up Cybercab with Starlink for public debut, but with notable changes
Tesla is gearing up Cybercab, its all-electric and fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicle, for a very public debut as it plans to start customer deliveries in December. However, the units that rolled out of Gigafactory Texas this morning seem to differ from what we have seen previously.
Aerial images captured by drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer at Giga Texas on November 18 reveal a noticeable update to the appearance of Tesla’s Cybercabs equipped with Starlink. Rows of gold production vehicles sit in the outbound lot, each carrying a flush-mounted Starlink V5 terminal on the rear hatch that looks more refined than the version first shown months earlier.
When Tesla first unveiled the integration in July and displayed a physical example in August, the Starlink hardware appeared as a relatively distinct rectangular panel on the hatch. Later September footage of large numbers of Cybercabs leaving the factory still showed a lighter, more obvious rectangular cover that roughly matched the vehicle’s gold paint:
The newest batch stands out for how cleanly the cover blends into the roof’s character lines. Observers and replies to Tegtmeyer’s post describe the result as tighter and more intentional, sitting flush and following the body contours rather than reading as an added panel.
All of the Cybercabs in the latest images also wear prominent “Cybercab” logos on the doors and rear hatch, confirming these are finished production units rather than early prototypes. They are staged near the factory building, end-of-line areas, and covered transport trailers, with some already lined up for shipment.
The scale and consistency of the installation point to factory tooling rather than retrofit work.
A secondary detail noted in related sightings is a darker tone to the Starlink cover compared with earlier lighter panels. Tegtmeyer himself left open whether the darker finish is deliberate. There are a variety of explanations for it: perhaps for thermal performance, signal characteristics, or simple visual identification—or simply a batch variation still being refined.
Either way, the overall effect is a more integrated, production-ready appearance. For a Robotaxi that relies on Starlink for fleet connectivity, passenger services, and backup data links in areas with weak cellular coverage, the cleaner hatch design is more than cosmetic.
It signals that Tesla is polishing the final visual and hardware details as Cybercab volumes continue to climb at Giga Texas ahead of broader Robotaxi deployment. The vehicles now look to be built with Starlink instead of it being added afterward.