Ford F-150 Lightning pre-orders have been closed after nearly 200k reservations

By

Ford Motor Company has officially closed pre-orders to the F-150 Lightning, the company confirmed today.

Last Friday, Ford Chief Operating Officer Lisa Drake held a conference call with members of Goldman Sachs, where she detailed that the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, was nearing 200,000 reservations ahead of initial production, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.

The F-150 Lightning has quickly accumulated hundreds of thousands of pre-orders, and it will likely be the third all-electric pickup truck on the market, following the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV. However, Ford has decided to cap its reservation count for now, as North American Product Communications Director Mike Levine confirmed to Teslarati earlier today that Ford has closed pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning.

“As we prepare to make history together, we’ve closed reservations so we can start accepting orders,” Ford said on its website. Another Ford spokesperson confirmed that Ford is “nearing 200,000” reservations for the truck and that pre-orders were closed “in preparation for order bank opening.”

Now, customers will be able to choose their vehicle trims and build their F-150 Lightning from the ground up. Ford will be able to finalize these orders and ready lines for production, hoping to stay on schedule with its projected Spring 2022 delivery timeframe.

Ford will have its work cut out for it. Currently, annual production figures estimate that the Detroit-based company will have a manufacturing capacity of around 40,000 units, meaning it would take up to five years for Ford to wipe its backlog clear. However, CEO Jim Farley has said on numerous occasions that Ford is planning to double its production output for the F-150 Lightning, which would eliminate years of wait times from some of the more recent reservation holders. Farley said that Ford will do “whatever it takes” to double production capacity and decrease vehicle wait times.

Ford has introduced four F-150 Lightning variants: Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum. The Pro configuration will cost around $40,000 and will be the most affordable all-electric pickup on the market if Tesla ultimately decides to ditch the Single Motor variant of the Cybertruck, which was priced at just $39,990. However, some speculation has indicated that Tesla could ditch the base level Cybertruck variant after CEO Elon Musk introduced a Quad-Motor version of the pickup last week.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Ford F-150 Lightning pre-orders have been closed after nearly 200k reservations