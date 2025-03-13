Amazon has an EV delivery lineup that goes well past its Rivian EDV

Amazon has been known as one of the first companies to fully embrace the prospect of a fully-electric future by adopting EVs much sooner than many other companies.

However, its lineup and efforts go well past that of the Rivian EDV, a vehicle that helped launch the e-commerce giant’s efforts to make its business operations more sustainable.

In fact, Amazon is using a handful of different EVs to help make its business more climate-friendly, and some of the vehicles it uses might surprise you.

We’ll break down the Amazon EV lineup and what each is used for in its day-to-day business operations, showing how the EDV is just one of many parts of a future that aims to be more sustainable.

Rivian EDV

It’s hard not to start with the Rivian EDV. Back in 2019, Amazon launched its Climate Pledge, which included an agreement to buy 100,000 vans from Rivian that would be used for deliveries.

Amazon and Rivian designed the EDV specifically for the company to use. Other versions of what it calls the RCV are available, but they differ from the Rivian-built EDV, which is specific to Amazon.

It does not require a commercial driver’s license to operate, and many areas around the country have utilized them for deliveries.

E-Scooters

Amazon uses E-Scooters for package delivery in some regions, including India. Over 80 percent of its deliveries in the country are completed through two-wheelers that Amazon has developed with manufacturers.

These E-Scooters have many advantages, including maneuverability in densely populated areas, cost-effectiveness, ease of parking, and faster navigation compared to larger vehicles.

Three-Wheelers

Amazon uses three-wheelers, also referred to as “goods vans” to help deliver packages as well.

These vehicles were built through collaboration with various manufacturers.

Light and Medium-Duty Electric Trucks

These are used to transport packages between Amazon buildings or even to deliver larger packages, like refrigerators, to customers.

Eventually, there will be over 1,000 of these delivering packages or handling internal logistics in India. These vehicles are quiet and provide a better experience for drivers with a comfortable ride.

Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

These are used for everything from hauling large containers containing packages from ports to Amazon facilities or between Amazon buildings.

Amazon currently has a fleet of about 50 of these heavy-duty electric trucks in California, its largest fleet of this vehicle type. It plans to roll out over 200 of them in Europe in the future.