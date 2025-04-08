As the new Tesla Model Y arrived at a local showroom for Demo Drives, I swiftly signed up for one to compare the legacy model to what the company is hoping is an even better version of its best-selling vehicle. Coming off of a Legacy Model Y Demo Drive just two months ago, as I was planning to buy one, I had a good understanding of what was improved and what was not.

To make a long story short, I’m really happy I did not pull the trigger on the Legacy Model Y in February. The new Tesla Model Y is truly a much-improved version of what was already a great vehicle, and while I still think the Cybertruck is the best vehicle in Tesla’s lineup, the new ‘Juniper’ is right up there with it.

First Impressions

The first thing I really took note of was the massively changed exterior. The addition of the light bar on the front and the taillight bar that glows were two modernized designs that Tesla chose to implement on this vehicle.

While I never disliked the look of the Legacy Model Y, this is simply better. It’s more modern, slightly cleaner, and truly starts to give off the vibes of the Cybercab, which Tesla unveiled in October 2024.

Overall, the vehicle, in terms of dimensions, is not incredibly different from the past version. The look is really what changed here, and in my opinion, it’s for the better.

Fit and finish were really great. A quick inspection showed the car had been put together very well, and the Sales Advisor, who recently took a trip to Gigafactory Texas and viewed the new Model Y line, said Tesla has been really paying attention to the condition of these vehicles as they leave the factory.

Tesla had a very distinct focus on eliminating excessive panel gaps and aesthetic issues before they leave the factory.

Interior Changes and Higher Quality Materials

In the past, I’ve been sort of hesitant to buy Teslas because, for $35,000+, I felt like some of the interior parts were cheap. Most notably, the sliders above the storage and cupholders and the center console were things I felt should be of higher quality.

This was a big improvement. All of the compartment doors and covers felt much better in terms of overall quality. Nothing was creaky or cheap feeling, and paying $41,000 for a car (after tax credit) should come with materials that are a much better quality.

The steering wheel had a good shape, and the bottom portion of it being flat was not anything crazy, but it was nice.

My favorite tidbit of information was regarding the ambient lighting. Tesla did not run it as far back on the doors in the new Model Y as it did in the Model 3 Highland. Also, many owners apparently complained about the reflection of the ambient lighting on the windshield when they were driving.

Tesla fixed this by covering the ambient lighting and pushing it into a nook that was designed for the lights specifically. There is no longer any reflection of the ambient lighting on the windshield, so it’s important to note that Tesla didn’t take the Highland interior and put it right inside the new Y.

Suspension Improvements Were the Best Part

By far, my favorite fixes were the suspension improvements. While the fixes to overall interior quality and the look are great, the feel when driving the car is truly more important.

The Model 3 Highland had a really great improvement from its past iteration, as I was able to test it with some spirited driving on Pennsylvania backroads. I felt the same way about the new Model Y. You can truly feel a lot of the things Tesla did to make the ride more comfortable in the new version of the crossover.

The ride feels solid but not rigid. It handles things like bumps, potholes, and other inconsistencies really well. It was never uncomfortable; it felt very sporty and responsive and hugged tight corners at higher speeds.

Room and Comfort

The vehicle was very spacious, and I had a lot of legroom in the back. I also liked the feel of the driver’s seat, and I felt like I was sitting in the cockpit of something sportier than a crossover. It was really very nice, and the seats seemed to hug you.

As far as the rear, it felt spacious and comfortable, and I wouldn’t worry about being stuck back there on a road trip that was 6-7 hours long.

The rear seats are heated, but the middle seat is not. The rear screen also gives occupants in the back of the car something to do, and Tesla even enabled multiple Bluetooth headsets the ability to connect to that center screen.

Other Tidbits

The small improvements from the new Model 3 are what really make the Model Y a great car. The previously mentioned ambient lighting fix is something that is great.

One other thing I really liked was that the trunk privacy cover now has a dedicated storage area, which is seen in the indentations here:

The trunk cover can be folded and removed and placed in those indentations, as opposed to sitting on floor of the trunk, potentially being bent and damaged by whatever you have back there.

This was one thing that was a nice touch.

Final Thoughts

All in all, I was very impressed with the new Model Y. It is undoubtedly better than what Tesla previously offered, and that car was the best-selling vehicle globally for two straight years. I would not be surprised to see many Legacy Model Y owners trade their cars in for this new version.

There’s something to be said about a car that fits functionality and fun. The crossover design is popular because it offers so much more space than a sedan but is not the size of a massive, full-sized SUV.

The way this car drives is more like a sedan than a crossover, though, and how the suspension improvements really shine through is where this car is excellent and matches both the wants and needs of many.

While the Cybertruck is still my favorite Tesla to drive, the new Model Y is more accessible to more people and it truly was an awesome experience getting to run around in it for an afternoon.