Ford Launches Power Promise Program in the UK
The Ford Power Promise program is in the UK! Customers can get a free charger and save on home charging via Octopus Energy or ChargeGuru.
Ford launches its Power Promise program in the UK, boosting EV ownership perks.
“Last Oct., we launched the Ford Power Promise, with complementary home chargers and installation for new electric vehicle customers. Today, the program is launching in the UK! I’m excited more customers will be able to fill up at home to save time & money!” CEO Jim Farley posted on X.
The initiative rolls out across Great Britain and Northern Ireland with tailored partnerships.
In Great Britain, Ford Power Promise partnered with Octopus Energy to offer a free home charger and up to 10,000 miles of charging credit on the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff for eligible retail buyers of all-electric passenger cars ordered by June 30, 2025. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, Ford partnered with ChargeGuru for charger installations. The program excludes the Channel Islands.
Ford customers may receive some cost-saving benefits. Octopus Energy’s Go tariff and Ford’s Dynamic Charging capabilities could slash costs by up to 70%, alongside optional home charger setups. The legacy automaker’s push mirrors rivals like Volkswagen, which is taking advantage of expanding EV incentives in Europe.
The UK launch builds on Ford Power Promise’s debut, aiming to ease range anxiety and hook cost-conscious drivers. With Octopus and ChargeGuru in play, Ford’s EV strategy gains traction globally.
I took a Tesla new Model Y Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
The new Tesla Model Y has plenty of improvements that make it much better than its past version.
As the new Tesla Model Y arrived at a local showroom for Demo Drives, I swiftly signed up for one to compare the legacy model to what the company is hoping is an even better version of its best-selling vehicle. Coming off of a Legacy Model Y Demo Drive just two months ago, as I was planning to buy one, I had a good understanding of what was improved and what was not.
To make a long story short, I’m really happy I did not pull the trigger on the Legacy Model Y in February. The new Tesla Model Y is truly a much-improved version of what was already a great vehicle, and while I still think the Cybertruck is the best vehicle in Tesla’s lineup, the new ‘Juniper’ is right up there with it.
First Impressions
The first thing I really took note of was the massively changed exterior. The addition of the light bar on the front and the taillight bar that glows were two modernized designs that Tesla chose to implement on this vehicle.
While I never disliked the look of the Legacy Model Y, this is simply better. It’s more modern, slightly cleaner, and truly starts to give off the vibes of the Cybercab, which Tesla unveiled in October 2024.
Overall, the vehicle, in terms of dimensions, is not incredibly different from the past version. The look is really what changed here, and in my opinion, it’s for the better.
Fit and finish were really great. A quick inspection showed the car had been put together very well, and the Sales Advisor, who recently took a trip to Gigafactory Texas and viewed the new Model Y line, said Tesla has been really paying attention to the condition of these vehicles as they leave the factory.
Tesla had a very distinct focus on eliminating excessive panel gaps and aesthetic issues before they leave the factory.
Interior Changes and Higher Quality Materials
In the past, I’ve been sort of hesitant to buy Teslas because, for $35,000+, I felt like some of the interior parts were cheap. Most notably, the sliders above the storage and cupholders and the center console were things I felt should be of higher quality.
This was a big improvement. All of the compartment doors and covers felt much better in terms of overall quality. Nothing was creaky or cheap feeling, and paying $41,000 for a car (after tax credit) should come with materials that are a much better quality.
The steering wheel had a good shape, and the bottom portion of it being flat was not anything crazy, but it was nice.
My favorite tidbit of information was regarding the ambient lighting. Tesla did not run it as far back on the doors in the new Model Y as it did in the Model 3 Highland. Also, many owners apparently complained about the reflection of the ambient lighting on the windshield when they were driving.
Tesla fixed this by covering the ambient lighting and pushing it into a nook that was designed for the lights specifically. There is no longer any reflection of the ambient lighting on the windshield, so it’s important to note that Tesla didn’t take the Highland interior and put it right inside the new Y.
Suspension Improvements Were the Best Part
By far, my favorite fixes were the suspension improvements. While the fixes to overall interior quality and the look are great, the feel when driving the car is truly more important.
The Model 3 Highland had a really great improvement from its past iteration, as I was able to test it with some spirited driving on Pennsylvania backroads. I felt the same way about the new Model Y. You can truly feel a lot of the things Tesla did to make the ride more comfortable in the new version of the crossover.
The ride feels solid but not rigid. It handles things like bumps, potholes, and other inconsistencies really well. It was never uncomfortable; it felt very sporty and responsive and hugged tight corners at higher speeds.
Room and Comfort
The vehicle was very spacious, and I had a lot of legroom in the back. I also liked the feel of the driver’s seat, and I felt like I was sitting in the cockpit of something sportier than a crossover. It was really very nice, and the seats seemed to hug you.
As far as the rear, it felt spacious and comfortable, and I wouldn’t worry about being stuck back there on a road trip that was 6-7 hours long.
The rear seats are heated, but the middle seat is not. The rear screen also gives occupants in the back of the car something to do, and Tesla even enabled multiple Bluetooth headsets the ability to connect to that center screen.
Other Tidbits
The small improvements from the new Model 3 are what really make the Model Y a great car. The previously mentioned ambient lighting fix is something that is great.
One other thing I really liked was that the trunk privacy cover now has a dedicated storage area, which is seen in the indentations here:
The trunk cover can be folded and removed and placed in those indentations, as opposed to sitting on floor of the trunk, potentially being bent and damaged by whatever you have back there.
This was one thing that was a nice touch.
Final Thoughts
All in all, I was very impressed with the new Model Y. It is undoubtedly better than what Tesla previously offered, and that car was the best-selling vehicle globally for two straight years. I would not be surprised to see many Legacy Model Y owners trade their cars in for this new version.
There’s something to be said about a car that fits functionality and fun. The crossover design is popular because it offers so much more space than a sedan but is not the size of a massive, full-sized SUV.
The way this car drives is more like a sedan than a crossover, though, and how the suspension improvements really shine through is where this car is excellent and matches both the wants and needs of many.
While the Cybertruck is still my favorite Tesla to drive, the new Model Y is more accessible to more people and it truly was an awesome experience getting to run around in it for an afternoon.
Tesla cleared of some claims in Blade Runner lawsuit
A judge has ruled that the lawsuit can continue, despite dismissing certain parts of the allegations.
A judge has issued a tentative ruling dismissing some claims that Tesla and Warner Bros. violated trademark laws when using imagery from the film Blade Runner 2049 during an event in October.
Following the automaker’s “We, Robot” Cybercab launch event in October, movie studio Alcon Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Tesla and Warner Bros., claiming that the companies violated trademark and copyright laws with the use of Blade Runner 2049 imagery. On Monday, however, Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled to dismiss claims related to trademark infringement, while letting Alcon continue pursuing the copyright case (via Reuters).
The image in question was an AI-generated image of the futuristic world depicted in Blade Runner, which you can see below. Wu also went on to say that the event was only referencing the original Blade Runner movie, along with adding that Tesla and Alcon are not competing companies.
“Tesla and Musk are looking to sell cars,” Wu said. “Plaintiff is plainly not in that line of business.”
Alcon also claimed in the suit that Tesla and Warner Bros had requested rights to use images from the film last year, but said that the firm denied these requests.
At the time of writing, legal representatives for Tesla, Warner Bros, and Alcon have not yet responded to requests for comment. You can also see the full lawsuit below.
READ MORE ON TESLA’S WE, ROBOT EVENT: Elon Musk explains Tesla Robovan suspension system
Tesla unveiled its autonomous, two-seater Cybercab vehicle at the We, Robot event, along with a surprise unveiling of its larger Robovan. Teslarati was one of the first to be able to ride in the Cybercab at the event, and you can see our coverage of the ride below.
🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024
During the event, Musk said that he was a fan of Blade Runner, though he also noted that he didn’t want to live in a dystopian world like that, but rather in one with an exciting future.
“So you see a lot of sci-fi movies where the future is dark and dismal, where it’s not a future you want to be in,” Musk said. “I love Blade Runner, but I don’t know if we want that future—I think we want that duster he’s wearing—but not the bleak apocalypse. We want to have a fun, exciting future.”
Tesla China focuses on exports as Q2 begins
Year-to-date, Tesla China’s registrations are up 3%.
With the second quarter of 2025 now starting, Tesla China appears to have shifted gears, allocating Giga Shanghai’s Model 3 and Model Y output to foreign territories.
This was hinted at in Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations in the week of March 31 to April 6, 2025.
Tesla China Registrations
In the week ending April 6, Tesla China saw 3,600 new vehicle registrations. This represents a 82.6% week-over-week drop from the 21,000 insurance registrations that the company saw in the week ending March 30, but it also represents a 91.5% improvement compared to the registrations from the first week of Q2 2024. Year-to-date, Tesla China’s registrations are up 3%, which is impressive considering Giga Shanghai’s changeover to the new Model Y.
Tesla China does not report its weekly sales data, though a general idea of the company’s performance in the overall Chinese automotive market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely by industry watchers as well as automakers like Li Auto.
Vehicle Export Hub
While the notable week-over-week drop in Tesla China’s registrations for the week ending April 6 may seem jarring, it should be noted that Giga Shanghai is the company’s vehicle export hub. Thus, it allocates a significant portion of its output to markets that are supplied by the factory. This is one of the reasons why Giga Shanghai only saw over 1,900 registrations in the first week of Q2 2024.
Tesla China typically spends the first weeks of a quarter exporting vehicles to foreign territories, before focusing Giga Shanghai’s output for domestic orders. Considering that the new Model Y has just been introduced to the market, it would not be surprising if Giga Shanghai starts focusing on the local market in the weeks to come.
