GM resurrects its biggest gas-guzzler as an all-electric Tesla Cybertruck rival

General Motors will unveil its brand new all-electric truck this Sunday during the Super Bowl. Interestingly enough, GM has decided to attach a name infamous for low efficiency and nearly no environmental benefits to the vehicle to its upcoming EV — the Hummer.

Interestingly, the rough and tough SUV that was popular in the early and mid-2000s is not synonymous with fuel efficiency or sustainability. The 2010 Hummer H3, one of the last production models of the vehicle, only maintained an EPA rating of 14 MPG city and 18 highway.

This does not appear to be an issue that GM feels will hinder the future sales of the vehicle as they will boast some lofty expectations for the all-electric truck during the most-watched sporting event of the year.

Get ready, the Quiet Revolution is coming. All-Electric. Zero emissions. Zero limits. The First Ever #GMCHummerEV https://t.co/faER1I7gRp pic.twitter.com/YWKkp6xxlD — GMC (@GMC) January 30, 2020

GM states the new all-electric Hummer will maintain 1,000 horsepower with 11,500 lb-ft of torque and will have an acceleration of 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. The numbers are extremely similar to that of the Rivian R1T and the Tri-Motor Tesla Cybertruck, two vehicles that seem to be the focus of manufacturers aiming to break into the electric pickup sector.

The truck will be officially recognized as a GMC vehicle when it begins production in late 2021. It will be the first electric vehicle built by GM in its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, where the company recently invested $2.2 million to begin manufacturing electric cars. The company also plans to begin ramping its self-driving software, known as “Super Cruise,” in the near future.

While past electric vehicles have been labeled as and designed to be luxurious machines that promote sustainability, environmental longevity, and clean transportation, the new generation of battery-powered cars have seemed to take on a new tone: tough and reliable performance in the most demanding of tasks.

While the Tesla Cybertruck has broken the stereotypical idea of what a truck should look like, the F-150 EV and Hummer EV have also been geared toward a “tougher” look, as opposed to the Rivian R1T that can almost be viewed as a luxury truck that is capable of off-road performance. It seems companies who are manufacturing electric trucks may be recognizing that some drivers are looking for sustainable options that can handle stressful situations.

One thing that has not been formally addressed by any electric car company is a truck is optimized for the construction industry, which is known for utilizing powerful pickup trucks for hauling and lugging supplies. The Cybertruck, R1T, and new Hummer trucks all have the capability to perform in these environments according to their specs, all while offering different looks that will surely please the aesthetic preferences of a wide variety of buyers.