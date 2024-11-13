Hotel owner tears down Tesla chargers in frustration over Musk’s politics

By

A hotel owner from Germany has torn down three Tesla Destination chargers on his property because he could not support Elon Musk’s politics. Reactions over the hotel owner’s actions have been mixed.

Hotel owner Andreas Eggensberger from the German city of Füssen had previously been an open supporter of Tesla. His support for the electric vehicle maker’s mission to push the world towards sustainability was one of the reasons why he opted to set up several Tesla Destination chargers in his hotel.

During the lead up to the U.S. presidential elections, however, the hotel owner was aghast when he saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump. What really pushed his buttons was when he saw videos of Elon Musk giving $1 million as part of America PAC’s efforts to encourage people to vote.

Eggensberger shared his thoughts in a post on LinkedIn:

“Our BioHotel Eggensberger once admired the start-up company TESLA, as Elon Musk was a visionary who drove electromobility forward with a charging network with Superchargers and Destination chargers. We already had a TESLA Model S for rent and test drive for our hotel guests 10 years ago. In addition, we negotiated 3 destination chargers per hotel for the guests on the Biohotels.

“In the US election campaign, Elon Musk behaves extremely strangely in the way he supports presidential candidate Donald Trump by pandering to embarrassment. We are setting an example today and dismantling our three Tesla Destination Chargers… We already sold our TESLA in spring… We no longer support Elon Musk in any way,” the hotel owner wrote in his post.

As noted in a CarUp report, Eggensberger’s decision to dismantle his hotel’s Tesla Destination Chargers saw some support from several future hotel guests. His actions, however, caught some criticism from users on LinkedIn, several of whom argued that the hotel owner just made his establishment less convenient for electric vehicle drivers due to his disagreement with Musk’s politics.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

Hotel owner tears down Tesla chargers in frustration over Musk’s politics