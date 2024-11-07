Elon Musk gets well-wishes from Italian PM after Trump win

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently received some encouraging words from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In a post on her account on X, Meloni noted that Musk would be a notable resource for the United States.

“In the past few hours, I have heard from my friend Elon Musk. I am convinced that his commitment and vision will be an important resource for the United States and Italy, in a spirit of collaboration aimed at addressing future challenges,” Meloni wrote in her post on X.

Considering Elon Musk’s record with SpaceX, Tesla, and more recently, X, he could very well be the right person for the job. Musk, after all, is quite talented when it comes to cutting costs, as evidenced by Tesla becoming the first American all-electric vehicle maker to attain constant profitability.

Nelle scorse ore ho sentito l’amico @elonmusk. Sono convinta che il suo impegno e la sua visione potranno rappresentare un’importante risorsa per gli Stati Uniti e per l’Italia, in uno spirito di collaborazione volto ad affrontare le sfide future. pic.twitter.com/sAqHNG1kaG — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 7, 2024

It was no secret that Elon Musk put his reputation and perhaps even his personal safety on the line when he supported U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign. In the lead-up to the presidential elections, Musk even joked that if the Democratic Party were to win the presidency, he would probably be in a lot of trouble.

With Donald Trump’s win, however, Musk appears to have secured a way for his companies like Tesla and SpaceX to be free from overregulation. Trump has also noted that Musk would be helping his administration by trimming down the federal government to make it more efficient.

Musk has floated the idea of heading a “Department of Government Efficiency” or “D.O.G.E.” for this purpose. The CEO has estimated that he may be able to help the U.S. federal government cut $2 trillion or more from the federal budget, allowing the United States to function in a more optimal manner. Trump, however, has hinted that Musk would likely not take an official role as he would not be part of his Cabinet.

“He doesn’t want to be in the Cabinet. He just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting,” Trump previously noted.

