Inflation Reduction Act boosts EV investment in the US

Data gathered by EV Job Hub revealed that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has boosted elective vehicle (EV) manufacturing investments in the United States. According to the information gathered, 47% of EV manufacturing investments have occurred after the IRA was passed.

As of November 17, 2023, $173 billion investments in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing were made in the United States. The investments have generated 212,000 jobs in the US. In the 11 years before the IRA was passed, only $91 billion was invested in EV and battery manufacturing. Since the IRA was enacted 15 months ago, it has generated $82 billion investments in EV and battery manufacturing in the United States.

Michigan and Georgia have been the most successful states at enticing companies to invest locally in EV or battery manufacturing. Both states have announced private investments estimated to be above $23 billion.

Michigan’s EV & Battery Investments

Ford has heavily invested in Michigan on a battery plant with Chinese supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL). Ford battery plant in Michigan recently restarted construction. The legacy automaker significantly cut its investments in Michigan from $3.5 billion to $1.8 billion.

Ford isn’t the only automaker investing in Michigan. Last year, General Motors announced a $7 billion plan to expand electric vehicle and EV parts manufacturing in Michigan. Besides automakers, foreign battery suppliers are also investing in Michigan. In September, Samsung SDI announced it would double its EV battery production in Michigan for a total capital investment of $41 billion.

Georgia’s EV & Battery Investments

Meanwhile, in Georgia, a $5 billion Rivian manufacturing plant is preparing to start construction. The Atlanta-based factory is expected to produce Rivian’s R2 next-generation platform.

“It’s a great day in Georgia as we close and issue the bonds for the Rivian project. Renting the site to Rivian is the next step in delivering this generational opportunity, and Georgians in Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties,” noted the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDECD) and the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.

Hyundai and SK On from South Korea have also invested in Georgia. In April, Hyundai and SK On announced plans to produce 300,000 EVs in the United States with support from its $5 billion 35 GWh battery facility in Bartow County. Hyundai is also building a $7.6 billion EV manufacturing plant in Georgia.

According to Atlas Public Policy, 74% of the investments for EV and battery manufacturing are going to districts represented by Republicans in Congress. A significant chunk of the investments, 42%, are going to disadvantaged communities.

