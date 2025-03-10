News
Hyundai exec receives medal from Czech Republic for fostering bilateral relations
Hyundai’s Nosovice plant has been key to Czech-South Korea ties since 2008. Should more automakers focus on diplomacy?
Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Chung Euisun received a medal from the Czech Republic (aka Czechia) for fostering bilateral relations between South Korea and the European nation.
The Czech Republic’s ambassador to South Korea, Ivan Jancarek, presented the medal to Chair Chung Euisun at Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive headquarters in Seoul. Jancarek gave the medal to the Executive Chair of Hyundai on behalf of the Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky.
Chair Chung fostered bilateral relations between South Korea and the Czech Republic through Hyundai Motor Group’s manufacturing plant in Nosovice. Hyundai’s Nosovice plant has been operating since 2008 and is the automaker’s production hub in Europe. The factory produces popular Hyundai models for the European market, like the Tucson and the Kona Electric.
Besides its plant in the Czech Republic, Hyundai has invested heavily in local operations, which has supported employment within the factory and in the city of Nosovice. The legacy car maker’s investments have also enabled South Korea and the Czech Republic to exchange technology.
In early 2025, Hyundai Motor Group is keenly focused on expanding into Europe. Earlier this month, the South Korean automaker announced plans to establish a plant in Türkiye. Its Izmit plant in Türkiye will boost Hyundai’s production capacity to meet the demand for greener automobiles in the European market. The new plant will manufacture electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models.
Hyundai isn’t only focusing on the European market. Last year, it invested in several Asian countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia. It also held an IPO in India.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the company plans to enter the self-driving rideshare industry in Texas, going head-to-head against Tesla’s robotaxi fleet. In 2024, it started production at its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) plant in Georgia.
News
Tesla’s vehicles expected to get Grok voice assistant—but when?
Recently launched Grok voice features hint at what Tesla’s future voice assistant could look like.
A voice assistant based on xAI’s Grok language model is expected to make it to Tesla’s vehicles soon, and while it isn’t yet clear exactly when, the release of a new version of the AI with a voice mode just a few weeks ago suggests that it could be drawing near.
Last month, xAI debuted Grok 3, its latest version of the language model, along with rolling out a voice feature just a few days later that lets users talk to and get a response from the AI. During a broadcast on X in January, Musk also confirmed that Tesla’s vehicles would soon get Grok as a voice assistant, after he first teased a native version of the language model in the company’s vehicles back in November 2023.
Musk didn’t disclose exactly when Tesla’s vehicles would get the Grok voice assistant, simply saying that the feature was “coming soon.”
“Grok in Teslas is coming soon,” Musk said. “So you will just be able to talk to your Tesla and ask for anything.”
Try Grok voice conversation mode!
Requires a Premium+ or SuperGrok subscription.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025
READ MORE ON XAI: xAI’s Atlanta data center with $700M in AI equipment to be operated with X: report
As Musk pointed out in his gaming broadcast, the system is expected to let drivers talk directly to their vehicle, to which Grok will respond and make the necessary changes as a built-in voice assistant. Currently, however, Grok 3 and its voice mode are only available to those with a Premium Plus account on X, running $40 a month.
xAI officially launched a standalone Grok app for Apple devices in January, following suit for Androids just weeks later in February. Voice functionality with Grok in Tesla vehicles has also been teased in a few under-the-radar updates from the company since last year.
As one example in December, Tesla hinted at an upcoming voice assistant with the ability to get vehicles to respond “Hello” when greeted by drivers with “Hello” or “Hi,” though they would previously reply with “command not understood.”
The update, while seemingly small, also followed the addition of a wake word capability to Tesla’s vehicles last May, as discovered in source code by hacker and code sleuth greentheonly.
News
Elon Musk claims X is under ‘massive cyberattack’
Could the X outages be the result of a massive cyberattack? Elon Musk thinks so.
Elon Musk claims that an ongoing outage on his social media platform X is due to a “massive cyberattack,” and he says the attack seems to have an unprecedented amount of resources behind it.
Amidst intermittent outages on X on Monday morning, Musk claimed in a post that the issues were the result of a targeted cyberattack on the platform. He also claimed that, while attacks are lodged against the platform everyday, this particular one seemed to have substantial resources behind it, which he says could be “either a large, coordinated group and/or a country.”
There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏.
We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.
Tracing …
When X user Hassan Sajwani responded to the post saying that “They want to silence you and this platform,” Musk simply responded “Yes” in a follow-up post. X has yet to release an official statement on the outages.
The news also comes after mass demonstrations and vandalism against Tesla’s stores and vehicles have broken out around the world in the past few weeks, in protest of Musk’s recent efforts under the Trump administration to gut a broad range of federal agencies. Arrests have been made following attacks and arson against multiple of the Tesla locations, though it’s not yet clear if the ongoing cyberattack against X could be related.
🚨 Elon Musk says there is an ongoing “massive cyberattack” against X
The platform has been battling outages for most of the day https://t.co/SoHvW52yAe
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 10, 2025
Musk was also hosted for an interview with Fox Business on Monday following the outages, during which he said he “wasn’t sure” what had happened but that the attacks had been linked to IP addresses originating in Ukraine.
READ MORE ON X: Elon Musk’s X in talks to raise funds at $44 billion valuation: report
Musk purchased X, then called Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, going on to launch mass layoffs at the company. About six months after the purchase, he said in an interview with BBC that the company had brought headcount down to just 1,500 from roughly 8,000, representing a cut of around 80 percent of staff.
Last month, X reported an adjusted EBIDTA of $682 million for 2024, along with about $5 billion in revenue. Wall Street Journal also reported that banks had completed a sale of $5.5 billion in debt backed by X. CEO Linda Yaccarino said in January that the company has also secured a deal with Visa to launch X Money, slated for release later this year.
Updated 3:14 p.m. MT: Added Musk’s response in Fox Business interview.
News
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving faces a new hurdle in UK rollout plans
New restrictions could slow the rollout of Tesla’s FSD in the UK.
Tesla has been working to start deploying its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system outside of North America, though as the first waves of the software go out in China and Mexico, regulatory holdups in the United Kingdom (UK) and elsewhere are proving tough to overcome.
The UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) has proposed rules paring back allowances for autonomous driving systems such as Tesla’s Supervised FSD, according to documents seen by Telegraph in a report over the weekend. The delays echo previous statements from Tesla officials highlighting that the system may not be able to roll out in full in Europe until 2028, after recent regulation changes have slowed the deployment of certain automated capabilities.
Although the department’s original draft of safety rules related to self-driving systems allowed vehicles to perform maneuvers such as stopping and starting at traffic lights, turning at intersections, and changing lanes, all while drivers were hands-free, a new draft has diluted these functions to only allow “highway” maneuvers, such as lane changes, while also requiring drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.
“Whilst [a driver assistance system] may help in reducing collisions, it may also introduce new safety risks,” said a group of UK officials who helped propose the added restrictions in September.
The group has also suggested that systems like Tesla’s FSD Supervised should be rolled out “in phases,” echoing that safety concerns should be closely evaluated amidst deployment.
“The technological advancements in these systems are promising, but there remain concerns about their impact on driver behaviour, situational awareness and overall safety.”
The changes also come after concerns about deploying automated driving systems were raised in the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) last year, with the UK’s DfT officials speaking out then about concerns for broader approval of the technology.
Tesla FSD vs Xiaomi vs Li Auto inner city driving test.🇨🇳
While FSD was not perfect, it was arguably the smoothest system of the three that were tested. It will be exciting to see just how well FSD evolves as it gets updated in China.pic.twitter.com/19CRkpIiuz
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 10, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA FSD’S MARKET ROLLOUT: Tesla used this clever workaround to train FSD for China’s roads
Tesla’s launch of FSD Supervised in Europe, elsewhere: what’s causing delays?
Tesla recently launched early FSD-related features in China and Mexico, and the news comes as the company has continued to face tough regulatory barriers to launching the software in markets across Europe and the UK.
As part of his resignation announcement in October, Tesla’s former Global Vehicle Automation and Safety Policy Lead Marc Van Impe warned of major barriers in Europe due to the UN Regulation 171, dubbed DCAS, which could delay the deployment of FSD until 2028.
“This impacts Europe’s competitiveness and it’s clear that the type-approval framework needs to evolve to better and more quickly tackle innovative technologies,” Van Impe said of the delay. “Perhaps temporary certification or deployment through pre-certification can prove a solution.”
Despite this, Tesla went on to launch an introductory version of Actually Smart Summon in Europe and the Middle East in November, after the highly-anticipated software had previously been lumped in with an FSD Supervised update in North America.
During Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk also highlighted European regulations as a major barrier to getting FSD approved. He also highlighted an upcoming European Union (EU) committee session in May, which he said is expected to approve the software.
Tesla employees are performing autonomous FSD trials, CEO Elon Musk says
Tesla’s vehicles expected to get Grok voice assistant—but when?
Elon Musk claims X is under ‘massive cyberattack’
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving faces a new hurdle in UK rollout plans
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News6 days ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News4 days ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News7 days ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
News4 days ago
Starship Flight 8: SpaceX nails Super Heavy booster catch but loses upper stage
-
News6 days ago
One dozen Teslas burn in arson attack in France, investigation underway