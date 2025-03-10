Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Chung Euisun received a medal from the Czech Republic (aka Czechia) for fostering bilateral relations between South Korea and the European nation.

The Czech Republic’s ambassador to South Korea, Ivan Jancarek, presented the medal to Chair Chung Euisun at Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive headquarters in Seoul. Jancarek gave the medal to the Executive Chair of Hyundai on behalf of the Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky.

Chair Chung fostered bilateral relations between South Korea and the Czech Republic through Hyundai Motor Group's manufacturing plant in Nosovice. Hyundai's Nosovice plant has been operating since 2008 and is the automaker's production hub in Europe. The factory produces popular Hyundai models for the European market, like the Tucson and the Kona Electric.

Besides its plant in the Czech Republic, Hyundai has invested heavily in local operations, which has supported employment within the factory and in the city of Nosovice. The legacy car maker’s investments have also enabled South Korea and the Czech Republic to exchange technology.

In early 2025, Hyundai Motor Group is keenly focused on expanding into Europe. Earlier this month, the South Korean automaker announced plans to establish a plant in Türkiye. Its Izmit plant in Türkiye will boost Hyundai’s production capacity to meet the demand for greener automobiles in the European market. The new plant will manufacture electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models.

Hyundai isn’t only focusing on the European market. Last year, it invested in several Asian countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia. It also held an IPO in India.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the company plans to enter the self-driving rideshare industry in Texas, going head-to-head against Tesla’s robotaxi fleet. In 2024, it started production at its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) plant in Georgia.