Linda Yaccarino: News of X’s death have been greatly exaggerated

X is generally not in the favor of mainstream media outlets. A look at the top stories regarding the social media platform typically shows articles highlighting the company’s alleged problems, mismanagement, and hate speech, among others. Elon Musk’s polarizing political posts are just icing on the cake.

These have resulted in the pervading mainstream narrative that X is a dying platform, ripe for the taking by upstart rivals such as Meta’s Threads. But as per X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who recently experienced a tense interview at the Code Conference, the social media platform is alive and well. Based on the CEO, reports of X’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

Today @lindayaX spent the morning with us at this year’s first Khanference and we had a wonderful conversation. Here are some facts that Linda shared straight from the heart of the platform: pic.twitter.com/OGEKwVYX1s — Imran Khan (@dottkhan) October 4, 2023

Yaccarino was recently featured at the first Khanference by Verishop co-founder Imran Khan. This time around, there did not seem to be any “gotcha” attempts against the CEO, nor was there any oppressive atmosphere in the interview. Khan noted that he had a great conversation with Yaccarino, and he provided a summary of his talk with the X CEO.

Yaccarino noted that people are spending 14% more time on X, and video consumption on the platform has increased by 20%. Interestingly enough, it appears that X is getting more popular with younger users, as Gen-Z is reportedly the largest and fastest-growing segment on the platform, with almost 200 million per month.

INSIGHT: @lindayaX shares insights at the Khanference regarding X.



– People are spending 14% more time on X, with a 20% increase consuming video



– Gen-Z is the largest and fastest growing segment –almost 200 million every month



– There's a ton of activity on X– with 100… https://t.co/jZNC61qvqE pic.twitter.com/wnuG4maQqi — X News Daily (@xDaily) October 4, 2023

X is also alive with activity. Yaccarino noted that there are about 100 billion impressions daily, and there are about 500 million posts a day by the platform’s users. User signups have increased by 4% from last year, with 1.5 million people signing up every day. X’s creator community has grown 10x since June as well, and the company has paid out nearly $20 million to creators through its ad revenue share program.

Granted, X is still far smaller than hyper-popular social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, but the company seems to be hitting its pace. Provided that the company does not fumble its strategies in the near future, X could very well have a shot at becoming one of the most prominent social media platforms on the market.

