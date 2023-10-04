Ford posts best-ever EV sales in Q3 with 14 percent increase from 2022

By

Ford posted its best-ever quarter in terms of electric vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2023, accounting for a 14 percent increase from the same time in 2022.

Ford sold 20,962 EVs in Q3, up from 18,257 in Q3 of last year. So far this year, Ford has sold 46,671 EVs, a 13.2 percent uptick from 2022, when the company sold 41,236 through the third quarter.

“We saw strong balanced sales growth providing choice to our customers in the third quarter, with growth coming from our gas engine, electric, hybrid, and commercial van lineup,” Andrew Frick, VP of Sales, Distribution, and Trucks, said. “Ford’s truck lineup remains the industry’s top seller. The Maverick and Bronco Sport remain red hot after Ford boosted manufacturing capacity earlier this year. The all-new seventh-generation Mustang is off to a jack-rabbit start in its first full month, up 90 percent in September over last year.”

EV sales were led by the Mustang Mach-E, which was sold 14,842 times this year, a 42.5 percent increase from last year. The Mach-E continues to be Ford’s biggest seller because of its availability and its several years in production.

September Mustang Mach-E sales were the strongest in the model’s history, with 5,872 units making their way to customers. It was a 153 percent gain percent for the month, Ford said in a press release.

F-150 Lightning sales actually decreased from last year. Only 3,503 units were sold this Q3, while last year, the company managed to sell 6,464, marking a 45.8 percent decrease compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Nevertheless, Ford continues to grow its EV unit, known as Model e, but it is still heavily reliant on its gas vehicle sales, as is expected as the automaker is funneling billions into its transition to electric vehicles.

Additionally, BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving suite, has now accumulated over 125 million miles driven without any hands on the wheel. This is a 33 percent increase from the end of Q2 alone, which means Ford is making tremendous strides in its semi-autonomous driving program.

“Over the next quarter, the software will continue to improve, and Ford will deliver a new version as it becomes available for additional vehicles,” Ford added.

It would be great to see Ford make some more improvements in terms of its deliveries of EVs, but Q4 is not off to a great start as production at its plants has been paused as the company and the UAW continue to make progress on a new deal that would increase pay and offer better benefits to production line workers.

