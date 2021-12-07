Lucid Group teams up with Bank of America for lender and financing services

By

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has announced that it has selected Bank of America as its preferred lending partner, giving customers the opportunity to apply for financing services for a seamless and stress-free experience.

Lucid has accumulated more than 17,000 reservations for its Air sedan, which it started delivering in late October. With over 17,000 customers patiently waiting for their vehicles currently, there are plenty of people who will need financing and lending services, and Lucid has chosen Bank of America to handle its consumer finances.

“The strategic relationship between Lucid and Bank of America is another way of enhancing and streamlining the vehicle buying experience for Lucid customers,” Amira Aly, Director of Financial Services at Lucid, said. “Lucid will continue to build out its consumer finance journey with compelling offerings in order to get more vehicles into the hands of customers as we deliver the most advanced EV in the world.”

Lucid Group and Bank of America share a sustainable approach in their company missions, with the automaker pledging to create all-electric, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly automobiles. Bank of America has a $1 trillion commitment to practices that will decrease greenhouse emissions and increase the company’s sustainable footprint. Fabien Thierry, Head of Vehicle Lending Products at Bank of America, said, “Supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles through an innovative financing solution is a critical step toward a low-carbon future. This financing solution was developed for Lucid to make it easier for customers to finance electric vehicles. This effort reinforces our $1 trillion commitment to environmental transition and other low-carbon solutions.”

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not a LCID Shareholder.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Lucid Group teams up with Bank of America for lender and financing services