Meta considers leaving Delaware, Dropbox announces DE departure

Meta, the parent company of social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly exploring options to change its legal home from Delaware to Texas.

The information was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing people reportedly familiar with the matter.

Key Points:

Meta has held discussions with Texas officials about potentially relocating its incorporation. The company is also looking at other states for this legal shift, the WSJ reported.

With Mark Zuckerberg as a controlling shareholder, Texas is seen as favorable for companies with similar structures.

Delaware is home to most Fortune 500 companies due to its business-friendly court system. However, recent court rulings have frustrated executives and controlling shareholders.

Elon Musk has moved Tesla and SpaceX to Texas and Neuralink to Nevada after a Delaware court decision rescinded the CEO’s 2018 Tesla pay package after all its ambitious milestones were achieved.

Recent Developments:

Meta is not the only tech company leaving Delaware. Dropbox also announced that it was moving its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada.

In a securities filing, Dropbox noted that it had gained approval from majority shareholders to move its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada.

“Stockholders of the Company holding at least a majority of the voting power of our outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote, adopted solutions by written consent in lieu of a meeting of stockholders to approve the reincorporation of the Company from the State of Delaware to the State of Nevada by conversion,” Dropbox noted in its filing.

Broader Context:

Texas has been attracting businesses by setting up specialized courts for business disputes, a move followed by over two dozen states.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed there are no plans to move the corporate headquarters from California but declined to comment further on the reincorporation discussions.

