Tesla should face 100% tariffs in Canada to counter Trump: minister

A former Canadian Minister and Liberal Party candidate has released a statement on U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to establish tariffs on products imported from Canada, saying that the country should respond by imposing a 100-percent tariff on Tesla’s vehicles and other products.

After the White House confirmed plans on Friday to launch 25 percent tariffs against Mexico and Canada over the weekend, former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland shared a statement suggesting counter-tariffs that would include Teslas. The minister says Canada should release a “targeted list of potential retaliatory tariffs” that would represent $200 billion worth of American imports, in order to counter the Trump administration’s plans.

“Canada must threaten to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Tesla vehicles and a 100 per cent tariff on U.S. wine, beer, and spirits if unfair tariffs are imposed on Canadians tomorrow,” Freeland said on Friday.

She also suggests that Canada work with a number of other countries to develop a joint response to the tariffs, with plans to create a summit if she is sworn in as Prime Minister. Freeland has been running to lead Canada’s Liberal Party and aims to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his announcement of plans to step down.

In addition, Freeland says that Canada should target products coming from states that voted for Trump and those made by his “billionaire buddies” to help exert the political pressure needed to overturn the tariffs. Others in the Canadian government have vocally opposed Freeland’s approach to the tariffs, including fellow Liberal Party candidate Mark Carney, who has advocated for a less aggressive response.

Along with those against Canada and Mexico, the Trump administration has said that it will establish 10 percent tariffs against China on a wide range of products, potentially including materials needed for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

