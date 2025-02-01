Palantir CEO Alex Karp defends Elon Musk over salute controversy

By

Elon Musk is definitely one of the world’s most polarizing figures today. But even if the Tesla CEO has been quite literally dubbed as “Public Enemy Number 2” by some media outlets, Musk has seen some support.

Among the most recent ones who expressed their support for Musk was Palantir CEO Alex Karp.

Musk controversies and support:

Musk has always been controversial, but his polarizing nature became even more prominent following his support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Musk’s “I give my heart to you” salute during Trump’s post-inauguration rally also resulted in critics declaring Musk a Nazi.

Several key individuals have come to Musk’s defense, including Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who argued that the CEO was not antisemitic.

“Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

Alex Karp is awesome ❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

Palantir CEO’s support:

As per Sara Eisen of CNBC, Palantir CEO Alex Karp has also come to Musk’s defense.

Karp noted that the idea of Elon Musk being a Nazi is absurd.

“The two CEOs that went to Israel who run publicly traded companies are Elon and I. whatever you think of Elon, calling him a Nazi, especially since it seems to be highly correlated to having been supportive of essentially the Hamas wing of the terrorist movement in some way…is completely absurd and like a complete rewrite of history,” Karp noted.

Elon Musk responded positively to Karp’s support, stating in an X post that “Alex Karp is awesome.”

