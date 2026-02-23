Tesla is making two big upgrades to the Model 3, coding shows

Tesla is making two big upgrades to the Model 3, one of which is widely requested by owners and fans, and another that it has already started to make on some trim levels of other models within the lineup.

The changes appear to be taking effect in the European and Chinese markets, but these are expected to come to the United States based on what Tesla has done with the Model Y.

According to coding found in the European and Chinese configurators, Tesla is planning to make two big upgrades: Black Headliner offerings and a new 16-inch QHD display, similar to that on the Model Y Performance.

These changes in the coding were spotted by X user BERKANT, who shared the findings on the social media platform this morning:

🚨 Model 3 changes spotted in Tesla backend • New interior code: IN3PB (Interior 3 Premium Black)

• Linked to Alcantara-style black headliner

• Mapped to 2026 Model 3 Performance and Premium VINs • EPC now shows: “Display_16_QHD”

• Multiple 2026 builds marked with… pic.twitter.com/OkDM5EdbTu — BERKANT (@Tesla_NL_TR) February 23, 2026

It appears these new upgrades will roll out with the Model 3 Performance and Tesla’s Premium trim levels of the all-electric sedan.

The changes are welcome. Tesla fans have been requesting that its Model 3 and Model Y offerings receive a black headliner, as even with the black interior options, the headliner is grey.

Tesla recently upgraded Model Y vehicles to this black headliner option, even in the United States, so it seems as if the Model 3 will get the same treatment as it appears to be getting in the Eastern hemisphere.

Tesla has been basically accentuating the Model 3 and Model Y with small upgrades that owners have been wanting, and it has been a focal point of the company’s future plans as it phases out other vehicles like the Model S and Model X.

Additionally, Tesla offered an excellent 0.99% APR last week on the Model 3, hoping to push more units out the door to support a strong Q1 delivery figure at the beginning of April.