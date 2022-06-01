Musk clarifies Tesla’s updated work-from-home policy in follow up email to employees

By

Elon Musk has sent out a second email to Tesla employees, clarifying a communication he sent to company executives where he stated they would no longer be allowed to work from home and would be required to be on-site.

Earlier today, Teslarati reported Musk’s internal email to Tesla executives, which stated they would no longer be able to work in the comfort of their homes or a remote office.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” Musk said in the email. Musk said he would personally consider any requests.

“Moreover, the ‘office’ must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example, being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state,” Musk’s email concluded.

Musk has now sent a second email to Tesla employees, which is timestamped at 10:51 PM on May 31, and it seems to clarify some of the statements made in his initial email communication to employees. The email was shared by @SamNissim. The subject of the email is “To be super clear,” and outlines his personal views on executives not being present in the workplace to set an example for others.

He sent a follow-up to everyone confirming the company-wide policy. pic.twitter.com/aYLnV5WhTe — Sam Nissim (@SamNissim) June 1, 2022

“Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.

The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much — so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.

Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.

Thanks,

Elon.”

Confusion over whether the termination of work-from-home at Tesla was company-wide seems to be eliminated. Tesla will likely get rid of any remote positions, especially as Musk’s email was sent to all employees.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Musk clarifies Tesla’s updated work-from-home policy in follow up email to employees