Tesla marks 7th straight year with perfect equality rating for LGBTQ workers

By

Tesla has received top marks in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index’s 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the 7th consecutive year. The HRC’s complete report shows that Tesla received a perfect score once again, as the Corporate Equality Index 2022 ranks companies on equality for those in the LGBTQ community.

In total, 842 businesses met all the criteria to earn a 100 percent rating and the designation of being a 2022 “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality,” the report shows.

2022’s Corporate Equality Index asks participants a series of questions related to workforce protections, inclusive benefits, and supporting an inclusive culture & corporate social responsibility. The questions asked to employees help assess a company’s ability to align with these three categories of criteria.

We are trying to accelerate sustainable energy, so what matters is how much someone can contribute to that goal. Personal choices are your own and are respected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Workforce Protections call for a written employment nondiscrimination policy that includes both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” across all operations. 99.8 percent of CEI participants documented they include a sexual orientation clause in their nondiscrimination policy.

Inclusive Benefits ensure that companies offer LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits to employees and their families is a low-cost, high-return proposition for businesses.

Finally, Supporting an Inclusive Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility ensures that policies and benefits critical to LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace are carried out, because “policy does not equal practice,” as the report states.

Other automakers on the list scored reasonably well. Ford scored a 90, ten points higher than last year’s score. General Motors maintained its score of 90 from last year, as did Volkswagen.

The full list of rankings can be read below.

CEI 2022 Appendices F by Joey Klender on Scribd

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla marks 7th straight year with perfect equality rating for LGBTQ workers