Redwood Materials approved for over $100m in tax incentives

Redwood Materials was approved for $105.6 million in tax incentives by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The battery recycling company, founded by former Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, will receive the incentives in exchange for investing over $1.1 billion in Storey County, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak pointed out that Redwood Materials has a proven track record and has even visited the facilities twice, noting that it is “an amazing operation.”

In documents obtained by the Reno Gazette-Journal, Redwood Materials received several incentives. One such incentive is a sales and use tax abatement on qualified purchase of capital equipment. Redwood Materials will receive up to a 100% abatement on local sales tax for 15 years, which equates to almost under $46.6 million in incentives. This results in an adjusted overall state and local sales and use tax rate of 2.75%.

Redwood will also receive a 75% business tax abatement for ten years, which amounts to under $2.8 million in incentives. It will receive personal and real property tax abatements and transferable tax credits. For the latter, a credit of $9,500 per qualified employee through June 30, 2025. These credits can be traded or sold to other entities to lower its tax bill.

Nancy McCormick, senior vice president of business retention, expansion, and workforce development for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, told the publication that the incentives were necessary for the state to compete with other locations for the large-scale project.

The project is expected to generate over $106 million in direct local and state tax net revenue, along with an indirect tax revenue of $77.3 million. Over the next twenty years, the total economic impact of the project is expected to total $5.6 billion.

In the company’s application for incentives, Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel highlighted the company’s existing partnerships with established manufacturers such as Audi, Volkswagen, and Ford and its partnerships with Panasonic.

“By offering the first large-scale domestic sources of these battery materials that can go directly to U.S. battery manufacturers, Redwood Materials will be making Nevada a significant supplier of critical minerals for the nation,” he said.

