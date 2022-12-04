Tesla Semi wows the crowd at the Modesto Christmas parade

By

The Tesla Semi wowed the crowd attending the Modesto, California, annual Celebration of Lights Christmas parade.

Tesla recently delivered the first of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi vehicles, which have three times the power than other diesel trucks on the road, to Frito-Lay and Pepsi on Thursday. After taking delivery of the vehicle, Frito-Lay debuted the Class-8 truck at the Modesto Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd.

Modesto’s 2022 annual Celebration of Lights theme was “Dashing through the Decades.” Twitter user @bshaddix shared video footage of the Tesla Semi’s debut in the Christmas parade and pointed out that this was important for improving their community’s air.

In response to a comment about a diesel semi pulling the parade set and the ensuing engine noise and exhaust, @bshaddix pointed out that there were so many fumes for the entire rest of the parade. “You described the entire rest of the parade. So. Many. Fumes.”

@bshaddix told Teslarati that they read in the paper about the delivery and noted how good that would be for improving the valley air.

“I have my office on the parade route, so I’m there at almost every parade. When Frito-Lay’s diesel was first, I mentioned to my wife about the new Tesla Semi, and she said look, it’s right there, the next truck.”

“And I froze when I saw it. There it was, in our little town, ready to go. And with the rain and the lights. I grabbed my camera and came into the street.”

He added that this was the only video he was able to get and had forgotten to get a shot of Santa but was amazed at how silent it was.

“As I came forward to film it, it was just so…quiet. And the way the lights were in the cab and how it was already painted for Frito-Lay. Just wow. I heard others saying similar things. In my opinion, it was the highlight of this year’s parade. Sorry, Santa. Perhaps they’ll bring it out again for the 4th of July.”

As a lawyer who is awed by technology and living in a small Central Valley town, @bshaddix said it was “very cool” witnessing some of the first Tesla Semi deliveries.

