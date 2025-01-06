By

Redwood Materials celebrated its 2024 accomplishment and is starting the year with a packed 2025 workload.

The battery recycling company’s 2024 progress was evident in April when it began production of battery anode copper foil at its hydrometallurgical facility. Redwood’s hydrometallurgical facility is the first commercial-scale “mine” to open in the United States in years. It is also the only source of domestic lithium supply in the US in decades.

2024 was power-packed and we're only getting started… cheers, 2025! pic.twitter.com/lR0WfsHhNa — Redwood Materials (@RedwoodMat) January 2, 2025

Redwood kept the ball rolling in 2024, and by November, the company’s CEO, JB Straubel, said it was on track to hit $200 million in revenue. The company has partnered with a few notable companies, including General Motors and Toyota, to hit that $200 million revenue.

For 2025, Redwood is continuing the grind. It is currently constructing the first commercial cathode facility in the United States. The company is also working on opening another campus in South Carolina.

