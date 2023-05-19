Revel driver claims Tesla “unintended acceleration” in lawsuit: report

By

A driver for Revel is suing Tesla over claims of unintended acceleration. The plaintiff’s lawyer noted that a Tesla “suddenly and automatically” took off, forcing the driver to crash the vehicle.

The suit was filed this week in New York State Supreme Court. The document noted that plaintiff Akm Shamsuzzaman experienced something harrowing when he went to work for Revel on January 29. Shamsuzzaman’s attorney, Daniel Shimko, described the plaintiff’s reported experience.

“He had his foot on the brake. He put the car into drive, took his foot off the brake, and then the car jumped forward,” the lawyer told Insider. The lawyer added that prior to the incident, the plaintiff had gone through his normal routine when he operates the rideshare company’s all-electric vehicles.

Shimko noted that when Shamsuzzaman took his foot off the Tesla’s brake, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. This was the case even when the plaintiff reportedly put his foot on the brake. The driver reportedly tried putting the Tesla in Park, but this supposedly did not work either. Ultimately, the driver reportedly had to crash the vehicle to make it stop.

“He had to crash the car to get it to stop,” the lawyer said, noting that the vehicle crashed into an open parking space.

The lawyer indicated to the publication that the plaintiff was not seriously injured in the incident. However, the plaintiff is seeking undetermined damages.

While claims of alleged “unintended acceleration” in Teslas have emerged in the past, none have been proven to be true as of writing. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has even conducted an investigation into over 200 crash incidents involving Teslas in the past. The agency ultimately concluded that the incidents were due to user error, with drivers mistaking the accelerator for the vehicle’s brakes.

Back in 2020, Tesla adopted a stern stance on claims of unintended acceleration in its vehicles. The following is a blog post from the company.

THERE IS NO “UNINTENDED ACCELERATION” IN TESLA VEHICLES

The Tesla Team – January 20, 2020

This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller. We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle’s data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed. In other words, the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver told it to do so, and it slows or stops when the driver applies the brake.

While accidents caused by a mistaken press of the accelerator pedal have been alleged for nearly every make/model of vehicle on the road, the accelerator pedals in Model S, X and 3 vehicles have two independent position sensors, and if there is any error, the system defaults to cut off motor torque. Likewise, applying the brake pedal simultaneously with the accelerator pedal will override the accelerator pedal input and cut off motor torque, and regardless of the torque, sustained braking will stop the car. Unique to Tesla, we also use the Autopilot sensor suite to help distinguish potential pedal misapplications and cut torque to mitigate or prevent accidents when we’re confident the driver’s input was unintentional. Each system is independent and records data, so we can examine exactly what happened.

We are transparent with NHTSA, and routinely review customer complaints of unintended acceleration with them. Over the past several years, we discussed with NHTSA the majority of the complaints alleged in the petition. In every case we reviewed with them, the data proved the vehicle functioned properly.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Revel driver claims Tesla “unintended acceleration” in lawsuit: report