SIXT agrees to 250k vehicle agreement with Stellantis after phasing out Tesla

SIXT, a European rental car company, announced today that it had reached an agreement with Stellantis for 250,000 vehicles, some of which will be electric, just a month and a half after it decided to phase Tesla EVs out of its fleet.

SIXT will have access to any brands under the Stellantis umbrella, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, and Maserati. In a release on Tuesday morning, the company said it would feature some EVs in the 250,000 units it plans to purchase from Stellantis.

Both Stellantis and SIXT have goals to achieve better carbon emissions output volumes. Stellantis plans to have a 100 percent passenger car battery EV sales mix in Europe by 2030, and 50 percent in the U.S. Meanwhile, SIXT has a goal to “significantly decrease the CO2 footprint of its rental fleet,” with plans to reach between 70 and 90 percent EVs in Europe by 2030.

In October 2022, SIXT reached a 100,000-unit deal with BYD for a 100 percent EV rental fleet in Europe.

Following Hertz, who last week announced it would sell 20,000 EVs in its fleet after experiencing a diminishing return due to high repair costs, SIXT made a decision to invest in cheaper EVs. It decided to phase out Tesla, and Tesla only, due to the fact that its EV rental program had shown significant financial losses in 2023.

Its goals to reach up to 90 percent EVs won’t include Teslas, as price cuts have affected the company’s resale values of its fleet.

This is similar to what Hertz said last week, except it did not single out a particular brand. Instead, it said it was struggling with unexpectedly high costs that resulted in a net depreciation of $245 million.

“It is expected that the planned reduction in the EV fleet and reinvestment in additional ICE vehicles will improve Adjusted Corporate EBITDA across 2024, as vehicles are rotated, and in 2025, by which time all of the vehicles included in this plan are expected to be sold,” Hertz said.

The 250,000 units that Stellantis will deliver to SIXT may take several years to fulfill. However, SIXT said that the first significant delivery volumes will take place as early as Q1 2024. Order compositions, delivery dates, and specific quantities have already been planned, the company said.

Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of the company, said, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming a large number of exciting vehicles of iconic Stellantis brands to our fleet. This agreement with a progressive, full-range partner underscores our promise to provide our customers with the best choice for all their mobility needs. It enables us to accelerate our growth strategy ‘EXPECT BETTER’, after already achieving global revenue growth of almost 20 percent in the first nine months of 2023.”

