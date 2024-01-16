Tesla made up more than half of U.S. EV sales with only two models

By

Tesla made up more than half of the total electric vehicle sales in the United States with only two of its models, according to new figures from Kelley Blue Book.

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 accounted for over 51 percent of the total U.S. EV sales in 2023, making up 615,407 of the 1,189,051 EV units that were sold in the country.

This is 51.7 percent, and they are only two out of the five vehicles Tesla currently offers.

It is a representation of how dominant Tesla has been in the U.S. with electric vehicles, and its other models, the Model X, Model S, and Cybertruck, also contributed, but at a much lower rate.

Tesla has marketed the Model 3 and Model Y as the best and most affordable EVs available in the space over the past several years.

They have been the mass-market cars produced as a part of Tesla’s Master Plan, which outlined how the company would use its highly-priced, premium flagship vehicles essentially as fundraisers for less expensive models down the road.

The Model Y and Model 3 have both accomplished that through wide production availability across the globe, an affordable price, and appealing tech that consumers want and need. However, the Tesla Supercharging Network is also a huge reason these vehicles have continued to succeed despite more competition.

The Model Y was the best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2023, accumulating 394,497 sales. The Model 3 was second with 220,910. The Model X was ninth with 23,015.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV sold 62,045 units, good enough for third place. The Mustang Mach-E from Ford was fourth, with 40,771 units sold.

What questions come from these numbers? A few come to mind, like, “Where would the U.S. be without Tesla?” “What would the EV landscape in the U.S. be if Tesla did not push these other car companies to adapt to an ever-changing narrative on passenger vehicles?”

Tesla has an overwhelming lead in terms of vehicle sales, and without it leading the way, we would not see such strong growth in EV market share. Chevrolet continues to offer its sub-$30,000 Bolt, but it proves price is not what is most important for people.

Tesla has nearly mastered the perfect combination of tech, price, and entertainment in its two best-selling vehicles, making them the most dominant cars in the U.S. EV market.

The full top 10 is as follows:

Tesla Model Y – 394,497

Tesla Model 3 – 220,910

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV – 62,045

Ford Mustang Mach-E – 40,771

Volkswagen ID.4 – 37,789

Hyundai IONIQ 5 – 33,918

Rivian R1S – 24,783

Ford F-150 Lightning – 24,165

Tesla Model X – 23,015

BMW i4 – 22,583

