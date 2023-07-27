SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy, moves forward with Starlink launch

By

SpaceX delayed the Falcon Heavy Echostar XXIV/Jupiter 3 mission by 24 hours and will move forward with a Falcon 9 Starlink launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

For a little while, there was hope SpaceX would break the Eastern Range record of back-to-back launches by hosting a Falcon 9 launch at 10:20 p.m. ET (02:20 UTC) and a Falcon Heavy launch at 11:04 p.m. ET, however, SpaceX stood down from the Falcon Heavy launch to allow more time for vehicle checkouts following the last minute abort on the first attempt.

To complete vehicle checkouts, now targeting Friday, July 28 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the @HughesConnects JUPITER 3 mission. Weather improves to 65% favorable for liftoff tomorrow night → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2023

Instead, SpaceX is pushing to launch 22 V2 mini Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. The satellites will be launched into a 43-degree orbital inclination.

Once in orbit, these 22 Starlinks will bring the total amount of Starlink satellites launched to 4,881, 167 of which are the new V2 mini Starlinks.

The Falcon 9 launching this mission is Booster 1062 and will be making its 15th flight, previously having supported 2 Crewed missions, 7 Starlink missions, three commercial payloads, and 2 GPS satellites.

Following the first stage portion of the flight, B1062 will attempt a landing on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’.

The current weather outlook isn’t exactly favorable, with tropical moisture moving across the state. The 45th Weather Squadron is showing a 40% chance of acceptable weather at lift-off. If the weather does not cooperate, SpaceX has two more chances at 11:10 p.m. ET (03:10 UTC) and 12:01 a.m. ET (04:01 UTC). SpaceX also has four more opportunities on Friday, July 28th, between 10:04 p.m. ET (02:04 UTC) and 12:26 a.m. ET (04:26 UTC).

