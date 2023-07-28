Lucid Air Sapphire production teased in recent update

By

Lucid teased the start of production for the Lucid Air Sapphire recently. The Lucid Air Sapphire is meant to be the world’s first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan.

“Lucid Air Sapphire release candidate cars on the line I Casa Granda, AZ. The world’s first luxury electric super-sports sedan will be available,” said Lucid on Twitter.

#LucidAir Sapphire release candidate cars on the line in Casa Grande, AZ. The world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/jpUMh7KYx3 — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) July 27, 2023

The Lucid Air Sapphire will take advantage of the startup’s unique design and push the boundaries of luxury. The luxury electric sports sedan will have a three-motor powertrain with a new twin rear-house drive, which Lucid is developing in-house.

The Lucid Air Sapphire is expected to deliver more than 1,200 horsepower. It is also expected to run 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds or 0 to 100 mph in 4 seconds without modifications or protracted preconditioning routines.

“Because a three-motor Lucid Air was always part of the development program, it retains all the strengths of Lucid Air variants already on the market — including limo-like rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk, and impressive efficiency,” notes SVP of Product and Chief Engineer Eric Bach.

Lucid is expected to launch Air Sapphire Blue exterior paint to mark the brand’s introduction. The Lucid Air Sapphire will cost $249,000. Reservations for the luxury electric sports sedan started on August 23, 2022.

