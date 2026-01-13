SpaceX gains favor as Pentagon embraces Musk-style defense reform

SpaceX emerged as a clear beneficiary of the Trump administration’s renewed push to accelerate military innovation, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth openly praised Elon Musk’s private space enterprise during a visit to the company’s Starbase launch site in Texas.

The remarks highlighted Musk’s improving relationship with the White House, as well as SpaceX’s growing role in U.S. defense.

Hegseth embraces Elon Musk’s pace

Speaking at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Brownsville, Texas, Hegseth criticized what he described as a “risk-averse culture” among traditional defense contractors and called for faster innovation modeled after Musk’s approach. He confirmed that the Department of Defense plans to integrate Musk’s Grok AI platform into Pentagon systems, which is part of the administration’s efforts to make the U.S. military an “AI-first warfighting force.”

Hegseth stated that the Pentagon intends to deploy AI models across both classified and unclassified networks, signaling a willingness to push past earlier efforts to limit military use of artificial intelligence. His comments aligned closely with President Donald Trump’s recent call for a $500 billion increase in defense spending, Bloomberg News noted. Trump has also warned major contractors that slower production and shareholder-focused practices could put future contracts at risk.

While Hegseth criticized legacy defense firms, SpaceX was held up as an example of how aggressive timelines, vertical integration, and iterative development could reshape defense strategies. “We need to be blunt here; we can no longer afford to wait a decade for our legacy prime contractors to deliver a perfect system. Winning requires a new playbook. Elon wrote it with his algorithm: question every requirement, delete the dumb ones and accelerate like hell,” Hegseth said.

Starbase is a testament to the strength of American ingenuity and invention.



Keep going @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/j460cFStYL— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) January 13, 2026

BREAKING: Pentagon will start using xAI’s Grok later this month.



"We're excited to announce the next frontier AI model company to join Gen ai. mil & that is Grok from xAI. I want to thank you, Elon and your incredible team, for leaning forward with us on this as well." pic.twitter.com/b8CyfAbB6d— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 13, 2026

LIVE: @SecWar Pete Hegseth speaks during the nationwide Arsenal of Freedom tour at a SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas. https://t.co/sER6w4FFIy— Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) January 13, 2026

SpaceX’s expanding defense role comes into focus

SpaceX has become one of the U.S. government’s most important aerospace partners. The company holds roughly $4 billion in NASA contracts to develop Starship into a lunar lander, while also serving as a key launch provider for sensitive national security payloads using its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

During the visit, Musk highlighted that his ambitions extend beyond defense contracts, reiterating long-term goals of interplanetary travel and eventual exploration beyond the solar system. Still, the optics of the event reinforced how closely SpaceX’s capabilities now align with U.S. strategic priorities.

The appearance also marked another step in Musk’s political rehabilitation after a public falling-out with the White House last year. Since leaving his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has gradually reengaged with the administration, reconnecting with U.S. President Donald Trump during slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s tribute and attending events at the White House. Trump’s also recently suggested that Starlink could help restore internet access in Iran.