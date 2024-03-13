SpaceX receives FAA launch license for 3rd Starship test flight

By

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given SpaceX its license to launch its massive Starship rocket on its 3rd flight test.

While the launch is still dependent on acceptable weather conditions, SpaceX has sent out evacuation notices to residents still living in Boca Chica and confirmed they are targeting a launch attempt for tomorrow morning.

Targeting Thursday, March 14 for Starship’s third flight test. A 110-minute launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/hFq1L4w9et — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2024

Ship 28 and Booster 10 are stacked together, with final preparations already complete. SpaceX made the corrective changes required by the FAA following the 2nd test flight, which saw Ship 25 and Booster 10 destroyed by the flight termination system after successful stage separation.

SpaceX looks to capitalize on their success from the 2nd test flight, including all 33 Raptor engines working throughout the entire flight, stage separation, and, this time, a successful boostback burn for Booster 10. The company will also attempt to open and close the payload door, perform the first relight of a Raptor engine in space, and perform a fuel transfer demonstration.

SpaceX has also changed the trajectory of Ship 28 to re-enter the atmosphere East of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean and the FAA released an environmental review showing there would not be significant impact. Previous test flights aimed to splashdown North of Hawaii.

The 110 minute launch window opens at 7:00 AM CT and the official SpaceX webcast will start on the companys X account 30 minutes before the planned launch time.

